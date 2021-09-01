After a sweltering summer, we are looking forward to the fall events and festivals in Miami County.

Our entire county has so much to offer year-round, but autumn is where Miami County really shines! The leaves begin to change, there’s a crisp coolness in the air, and there are plenty of events to entertain the entire family.

As you make plans to enjoy fall break with the kids or schedule a quick weekend trip, be sure to check out our upcoming events in September and October. From music aficionados, history buffs, and autumn lovers, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Troy Porchfest

Originating in Ithaca, New York, the PorchFest has made its way to our community. On September 11, stroll through the historic neighborhoods of Troy, Ohio, and hear the talents of our very own neighbors in the Southwest Historic District.

With more than 40 bands, attendees will experience a hodgepodge of styles and genres echoing through the Southwest Historic District on porches, in side-yards, lots, and patios.

Enjoy food and additional activities at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Learn more on the PorchFest website.

Taste of Piqua Festival

The Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua are partnering to deliver a new event: Taste of Piqua. The festival is a combination of the Arts & Ale Festival and Taste of the Arts.

The Taste of Piqua will take place on Saturday, September 18th. The festival will feature arts and craft vendors, live music, a children’s area, a painting competition, and more.

Don’t forget to stop by and sample delicious food from local vendors, and wash it all down with a craft beer from Warped Wing Brewing Co. and Crooked Handle breweries.

Join us in downtown Piqua from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 18th. Visit the website to learn more.

Tipp City Mum Festival

What do Mums, Mummies, and Motors have in common? You can find all of them at Tipp City Mum Festival!

The theme of this year’s Mum Festival is Return of the MUMmy Festival ’21. The three-day event kicks off with a motorcycle charity ride to benefit the Tipp City Needy Basket.

The festival will also feature Ohio’s largest festival car show, along with the 41st annual Run for the Mums 5K, followed by the annual Mum Festival Parade.

After the parade, attendees are invited to spend the rest of the day at City Park checking out more than 250 vendor booths food, music, and merchants. The festival will also have live entertainment and a space for children to enjoy inflatables and other kid-friendly activities.

Plan your visit at tippmumfestival.org.

Fall Farm Fest

Join thousands as we celebrate Miami County’s agricultural heritage at Lost Creek Reserve and Knoop Agricultural Heritage Center. On October 9th and 10th, the historic Knoop homestead at the Reserve will be transformed into a swarm of family-friendly activity.

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to meander through the corn maze, tour scarecrow lane, and catch a “MOOvie” to enjoy with the whole family. Additionally, there will be food available for purchase, live music, and local artisans and merchants.

General admission is free but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides, and the corn maze. Get all of the details on the website.

We hope to see you at Lost Creek Reserve on October 9th and 10th, you won’t want to miss this event!

Bradford Pumpkin Show

The Bradford Pumpkin Show is a community event featuring good, family fun! Held in downtown Bradford, Ohio, join our community for parades, fair-style food, and amusement rides on October 12-16.

Over the course of the five-day festival, there are plenty of exciting activities happening. Mark your calendars for the Pumpkin Diaper Derby, Bake-A-Pumpkin Contest, the Kiddie Tractor Pull, and many more.

Food vendors, fun houses, mirror mazes, and other entertainment will be available throughout the festival.

Of course, the Pumpkin Show wouldn’t be complete without plenty of confetti available to throw! We hope to celebrate with you there! See the full schedule of events on the website.

Fall Celebration at Johnston Farm

If you’ve ever wanted to see what the Miami and Erie Canal looks like in the fall, the Fall Celebration at Johnston Farm is your chance. Experience the life of a canawler in the 19th century as you float down the canal aboard the General Harrison of Piqua!

In addition to a canal ride, this special occasion for history buffs will also feature a variety of activities, including a hayride and reenactments at the home of John Johnston, as well as a home tour.

The Fall Celebration at Johnston Farm will take place on Saturday, October 2nd from noon to 5 pm, at Johnston Farm & Indian Agency in Piqua, Ohio.

Don’t forget to include a visit to the Historic Indian and Canal Museum during your stay. Regular site admission applies.

