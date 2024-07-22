Miami County Grant Opportunity

Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau Now Accepting 2025 Tourism Grant Applications

Troy, Ohio – The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau (MCVCB) is now accepting 2025 tourism

grant applications. Anyone involved in travel and tourism-related activity in Miami County may apply for

matching funds of up to $6,000. The purpose of the Miami County Tourism Grant Program is to help develop

or bolster destination assets and the visitor experience driving visitation, overnight stays, and increased visitor

spending to area communities, to enhance the liveability of the area, to support and encourage collaboration

within Miami County and the region, and to assist local and regional organizations in need of financial

assistance for new or improved projects that are in line with the MCVCB mission.

There will be $30,000 in grant funds available for the 2025 calendar year. These funds may be used for but are not

limited to, large new or expanded projects and events that elevate Miami County’s visitor experience, community

wayfinding, marketing and promotional opportunities, photography and videography, and enhancements to visitor

attractions and museums such as programming, art installations, interactive exhibits, and hands-on experiences.

Tourism grant dollars may not represent more than 50% of the total project costs, and priority will be given to first-time projects that promote out-of-county visitation and have more than a local impact.

“We are extremely proud of the work we do to shine a light on Miami County locally, regionally, and

nationally,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director. “We know this program can make a difference by

providing local and regional partners with additional funds for new and/or improved projects that will enhance

the quality of life and visitor experience in Miami County.”

Download:

2025 Miami County Community Grant Program Guidelines, Application, and Final Report

The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau is a 501(c)6 organization. The mission of the MCVCB

promotes and supports Miami County as a leading travel destination contributing to a thriving economy, vibrant

quality of life, and a strong sense of community pride. For more information, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.

