Check out just a handful of the great things Miami County has to offer in our new video! Locations include Brukner Nature Center, Downtown Piqua, Lost Creek Reserve, Downtown Tipp City, Fulton Farms, Purebred Coffee, and Indian Creek Distillery.

Follow our Tiktok @visitmiamico, for more videos and to keep up to date on all things Miami County!

The post Miami County Has Something We Want You To See! appeared first on Home Grown Great.