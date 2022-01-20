Miami County is all about that small-town feel. Here, our coffee shops are some of the best watering holes around. Experience locally roasted beans, crafty beverages, and even a sweet treat.

Coffee shops lend a lot of favors our way. Need a gift? A boost of caffeine? A place to focus on work? Our cozy coffee shops offer all of that and more.

Whether you want to experience a new jolt or are visiting Miami County, we invite you to check out some of the best coffee shops around.

Local Coffee Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Winans Chocolates + Coffees



Enjoy handcrafted chocolates and coffee at Winans Chocolates + Coffees! With more than 20 locations, this Miami County staple has made a name for itself across Ohio.

At all locations, you can find a large menu featuring handcrafted chocolates, coffee, teas, smoothies, and more.

In addition to a single-serve beverage, customers can purchase a coffee subscription or pick up a regular coffee blend to enjoy at home. Don’t forget to stock up on your favorite flavors in bulk with 5-pound bags of deliciously roasted beans.

Stop in, warm up with a hot drink, and enjoy chocolate-covered treats, candies, and gifts at any location.

Purebred Coffee Co.



Purebred Coffee Co. is located in downtown Troy, Ohio. With a modern-cozy vibe, you will first notice the exposed brick walls, big windows, and unique artwork. Here, you can purchase refreshments, merchandise, and bagged coffee to enjoy at home.

With the vast menu, there is something for everyone. Grab a latte, pour-over, cold brew, or a freshly baked pastry from the counter and relax. Don’t know what strikes your fancy? Chat with a barista to find the perfect cup for you.

When the weather warms, have a seat on the outdoor patio and plan your next adventure.

Boston Stoker Coffee Co.



Boston Stoker Coffee Co. has a unique story to tell. Family-owned and operated, Boston Stoker began as a pipe and tobacco shop in 1973. It all started when they began offering free coffee to their customers as they shopped.

More than 30 years later, Boston Stoker has become one of the area’s premier coffee brands and roasts more than 150,000 pounds of coffee each year.

The coffee shop has six locations across Ohio. With plenty of seating and a cozy vibe, Boston Stoker provides Miami County with delicious freshly roasted coffee, teas, and brewing equipment.

You can also purchase assorted pastries, coffee for groups, iced drinks, blended refreshments, and other options from their menu.

Glacier View Coffee



Glacier View Coffee is a place to meet friends and coworkers for a hot cup of coffee and other treats. Located in Covington, Ohio, GVC has partnered with Boston Stoker and Blackberry Bakery Shop to provide baked goods to those who visit Covington.

The purpose of GVC is to be a practical, dependable meeting spot with high-quality coffee and tasty treats.

Grab a freshly baked sugar cookie or cinnamon roll and wash it down with an Americano, latte, nitro cold brew, or smoothie. They also serve sodas and teas if coffee isn’t your jam.

North Star Coffee Station in Piqua



Located in Piqua, North Star Coffee Station offers the community more than just coffee.

The name comes from “The North Star”, a newspaper founded by Fredrick Douglass. North Star Coffee Station uses the same principles in their business: teaching and encouraging others to do the right thing.

Let the North Star Coffee Station guide you toward your next coffee beverage! In addition to a variety of espresso drinks, the menu features juices, baked goods, breakfast, and lunch menu items.

Grounds For Pleasure



Grounds for Pleasure Coffee House is more than a cozy coffee shop. As a non-profit missional organization, they serve the community through coffee and excellent customer service.

Partnered with Deeper Roots Coffee in Cincinnati, Grounds for Pleasure serves up specialty coffee in Historic Downtown Tipp City.

In addition to espresso beverages, Grounds for Pleasure offers specialty lattes, teas, breakfast items, and hot sandwiches for lunch.

Stop in and enjoy the cozy atmosphere and warm up with a cup of joe!

After some shopping and exploring in Miami County, stop in and refuel at our local coffee shops.

