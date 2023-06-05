On April 8, 2024, Miami County residents and visitors to the county will be able to experience something that won’t happen in Ohio again until 2099 – a total solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the Sun. The last one visible in Ohio occurred in 1806.

“Miami County will be in the path of totality for the 2024 Solar Eclipse, so we are thrilled to have this rare and once-in-a-lifetime event happening in our area,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director. “Because of its rarity, we want to celebrate the eclipse and help assist local organizations throughout the area that are offering events, activities, and entertainment to residents and visitors leading up to and following this exciting event.”

The Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau (MCVCB) is offering a grant opportunity for the 2024 Solar Eclipse taking place on Monday, April 8, 2024. Entities involved in tourism-related activities surrounding the 2024 Solar Eclipse may apply for matching funds of up to $2,500. The purpose of this grant is to help develop or bolster destination assets and the visitor experience during the eclipse driving visitation, overnight stays, and increased visitor spending to area communities, to support and encourage collaboration within Miami County, and to assist local organizations in need of financial assistance for projects, activities, and community events associated with the 2024 Solar Eclipse.

There will be $30,000 in grant funds available. These funds may be used for but are not limited to, events, entertainment, and activities during the 2024 Solar Eclipse that elevate Miami County’s visitor experience, enhancements to attractions, museums, and communities that connect to the 2024 Solar Eclipse, and/or marketing and promotional opportunities associated with eclipse activities and events within your organization or community.

The deadline to apply is July 1, 2023. Grant recipients will be notified by August 15, 2023.

Links:

Grant Guidelines & Application



Grant Final Report

