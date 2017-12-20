Miami Mold Specialist Launches Advanced Robotics Division

MIAMI, Fla., Dec. 20, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — South Florida mold removal co., Miami Mold Specialist, integrates state of the art robotics into new line of upgraded mold inspection and mold removal equipment.



Cutting edge robotics and mold inspection? Remaining on the edge of technological innovation within the indoor air quality and mold remediation industries is what Miami Mold Specialist well specializes in. As such, Miami Mold Specialist recently announced the reinvestment of capital into the latest and greatest high tech, mold inspection technology: Advanced robotics for inspecting crawlspaces, attics, large ventilation systems, and even ships and aircraft.

“Hard to reach areas, crawlspaces, attics, duct work, pipes, ventilation shafts – even large commercial ships to passenger jets – can now all be extensively examined for moisture, water damage, and mold in real time with 100-percent accuracy,” stated Marty Katz, the operations manager for Miami Mold Specialist. “Our Inspectorbots are capable of fitting into the tightest of places, allowing our technicians to thoroughly investigate problematic areas via a live video feed.”

Read more about Miami Mold Specialist’s New Advanced Robotics Division: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/propertyinspectionrobotics

With this breakthrough use for advanced robotics within the home mold inspection and mold remediation industries, Miami Mold Specialist created an additional add-on service; attic and crawlspace cleaning, disinfecting, mold removal, and mold preventative services.

Thanks to this new technology, home and business owners throughout South Florida can now view and interact with Miami Mold Specialist technicians via the live video feed streaming from the high tech robotic devices.

For more information on Miami Mold Specialist’s new add-on attic and crawlspace cleaning service to their newly launched advanced robotics mold inspection and mold removal division, please visit: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/attic-and-crawlspace-cleaning.

About Miami Mold Specialist:

Specializing in high tech mold inspections, 3rd party “conflict free” mold testing, and rapid mold removal services. Offering rapid response, state of the art, and eco-friendly indoor air quality mold remediation services. Call-1-305-763-8070

More information: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/services

