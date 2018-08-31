Miami Mold Specialists Receives Prestigious Accolade from Google My Business

MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 31, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- High Tech and eco-friendly indoor environmental and mold removal service provider, Miami Mold Specialists, nominated by Google My Business for high class services rendered, excellence in community service, and impeccable customer feedback; achieving over five hundred real 5 star reviews in Google’s My Business reviews and ratings system.



Thanks to Miami Mold Specialists, thousands of home owners and business owners alike across South Florida now have mold free and healthy indoor living environments. With all of the hype over living healthy, it is still a wonder as to why many people don’t even think about the quality of the air inside of their homes. Taking into consideration that indoor air is typically more polluted than outside air, one would think that more people would be paying attention to indoor air quality and toxic mold within a home or building.

This is where Miami Mold Specialists fits into the picture. After almost thirty years of working in the greater NYC area as a complete indoor environmental services company, the owners of Miami Mold Specialists decided to relocate to Miami to start their next business venture.

Since relocating to the greater Miami area, Miami Mold Specialists has been heavily investing in the latest cutting edge in indoor air quality and mold removal equipment, such as: Real-time monitoring Wi-Fi integrated equipment, infrared aerial drone inspection equipment, advanced robotics outfitted with high tech cameras, state of the art electrostatic spraying systems, solar powered mold prevention systems, state of the art hydroxyl generators and air scrubbers, air pollution monitors, real time water monitoring systems, solar powered water treatment systems, cutting edge radon and radiation detection and testing equipment, specialized UV mold detection lighting, non-invasive water detection systems, infrared mold and moisture detection systems, mobile lab testing units, and much more.



To find out more about Miami Mold Specialist’s exclusive cutting edge technology, equipment, and solutions, visit: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/exclusivesolutions

Miami Mold Specialist has also been progressively raising awareness for indoor air quality, toxic mold, and radon through a wide variety of mediums and channels.

Some of these channels include: 12+ local South FL newspapers, a large number of online media outlets- local and national, news and media- local and national, Local TV- Channel 4 News Miami.



Miami Mold Specialists is also a current and proactive member in the following official indoor environmental and mold related organizations: NAMP, IAQA, US Green Building Council, IAHA, NAEMC, NORMI, AARC.

Considering how much amplitude, emphasis, and exposure Miami Mold Specialists has garnered over the years, they have ultimately gained significant visibility with their efforts as they have won yet another award for impeccable indoor environmental services and stellar customer satisfaction. With hundreds of positive reviews on popular social media outlets such as Google Local Business, it appears that Miami Mold Specialists indoor environmental and mold removal services are very effective, leaving their customers extremely happy due to a job professionally well done.

For more information on Miami Mold Specialist’s indoor environmental and mold removal services on Google My Business, visit: https://plus.google.com/+MiamiMoldSpecialist

About Miami Mold Specialists:

South Florida’s Premier Indoor Air Quality and Mold Removal Service Provider- Miami Mold Specialist: High Tech and Eco Friendly Indoor Air Quality, Mold Assessments, 3rd Party “Conflict Free” Mold Testing, Mold Removal, Mold Prevention, Electrostatic Mitigation Services, Radon Testing, Water Proofing, and Water Protection Services by Miami Mold Specialist. Multi Certified, Licensed, Bonded, and Insured. Over 30 Years Experience!

Call: 1-305-763-8070 or visit: https://www.miamimoldspecialists.com/services.

