MIAVINO Sensual Introduces Wine Flavored Edible Massage Oils in Time for Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Just how far can the nation’s growing taste for wine go? The owners of MIAVINO Sensual, Frank and Miranda Brown, decided it also had to go into their premium edible massage oils. Houston, Texas-based, MIAVINO Sensual has introduced an exclusive line of ultra-lightweight, premium, edible massage oils in four palate-pleasing, full-bodied wine flavors designed to take your entire sensual massage experience to a whole sexy new level.



“As young aspiring entrepreneurs it was always our dream to own our own business. We wanted to pursue a business that was close to our hearts, and we had a deep passion for it to succeed,” said Miranda. “My husband asked me ‘what is your passion’? I responded, ‘wine and intimacy.’ At that point we looked at each other and MIAVINO Sensual was born.”

As we began market research we found there was not a product on the market that combined the wine aromas, taste, and glide for an all-in-one sensual, edible massage oil. Yes, we found the typical strawberry champagne and grape-flavored lotions and oils, but nothing with sophisticated wine flavors, that were water-soluble, ultra-lightweight, edible, and that offered the superior glide needed to perform a truly sensual massage.

It was also important to us to create a premium brand with tremendous appeal; one with class, luxury, and elegance, while striking that sensual, sexy factor. We also wanted to be sure it was delivered from an actual wine bottle.

MIAVINO offers 4 intoxicatingly delicious, water-based (non-greasy) flavors designed to please every nose and palate. They include Sexy Reds: Velvet Cherry Merlot and Sangria Mandarin Seduction and Sexy Whites: Passion Sauvignon Rosé and Chardonnay Crush. The massage oils are available in both 2 ounce and 5.5 ounce sizes, and retail at $10.95 and $24.95 on the company’s website: https://miavinosensual.com/.

To further the total sensory experience, the company also offers companion wine-scented 2 ounce candles which retail for $10. MIAVINO Sensual products are also offered at wholesale pricing for qualified resellers.

According to Frank Brown, “We’ve witnessed the growing lifestyle trend toward a love of wine, so we are thrilled to augment a trend we believe is here to stay, with our top-shelf, wine-flavored edible massage oils. MIAVINO’s edible massage oils will awaken the senses, increase desire and broaden one’s entire sensory massage experience. The scent, taste, and tactile experience of our massage oils will take your massage experience to a new level.”

“MIAVINO Sensual’s edible massage oils are sugar-free, non-alcoholic, paraben-free, gluten-free, vegan-free, and are never tested on animals. They contain safe and effective ingredients that are perfect for even the most sensitive of skins,” said Miranda.

“We want you to be able to enhance your partner’s pleasure and satisfy your cravings for a deliciously sensual experience. Our formulas leave skin smooth and supple, not sticky or tacky,” said Miranda Brown. “Our products guarantee pure wine indulgence – without the headaches and calories! MIAVINO lends a whole new meaning to ‘Happy Hour,’” added Miranda.

