Michael Nischan of EPIC to Present on Hidden Risks for Motor Carriers at GMTA Leadership Conference

ATLANTA, Ga. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Transportation & Logistics Risk Control Vice President Michael Nischan will present at Georgia Motor Trucking Association’s Leadership Conference on Wed., Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel and Conference Center in Marietta, Ga.



In his panel “What’s at Risk – Areas That Deserve More Attention,” Nischan will discuss hidden risks for motor carriers from the Risk Management & Insurance perspective.

GMTA’s Leadership Conference is an event where industry leaders gather to learn practices that enhance their company’s productivity. At the EPIC-sponsored event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with many of the transportation industry’s most knowledgeable and influential leaders along with accessing strategic, actionable education that makes the Leadership Conference unlike any other in Georgia.

Click here for more information: http://www.gmta.org/?page=FallLeadership17.

About Michael Nischan, vice president of Transportation & Logistics Risk Control, EPIC:

Michael Nischan is vice president of the Transportation Risk Control Practice of EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, working out of the Southeast Region office in Atlanta. With more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, private industry management and consulting, he has a genuine understanding of what it takes to operate a fleet safely and profitably. He helps motor carriers achieve and exceed regulatory requirements, develops management and training programs, implements operational controls to enhance efficiency and educates all members of an organization on compliance and security measures.

He is an instructor with the North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) and provides professional training courses on behalf of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA). He is the only Certified Cargo Security Professional (CCSP) employed by an insurance or risk management firm in Georgia and is active in the battle against cargo and equipment theft.

Nischan is a member of numerous organizations, including the GMTA and the Southeastern Transportation Security Council (SETSC). He is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,300 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty insurance, Employee Benefits Consulting, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 30,000 clients.

With run rate revenues of roughly $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

* PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1102s2p-nischan-300dpi.jpg

* Photo Caption: Michael Nischan of EPIC.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/michael-nischan-of-epic-to-present-on-hidden-risks-for-motor-carriers-at-gmta-leadership-conference/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.