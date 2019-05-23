Michelle Zettergren to be Honored as 2019 Achiever Award Recipient

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On June 5, 2019, The Long Island Center for Business and Professional Women (LICBPW) will host its 40th Annual Achievers’ Awards Gala where several women of remarkable rank, including President of MagnaCare Michelle Zettergren, will be honored for their accomplishments.



“Ms. Zettergren exemplifies what it means to be a phenomenal woman. As President of MagnaCare, she serves as a fine example to young women and we are beyond thrilled to recognize her accomplishments,” says Laura Doukas, Chair of the Achievers’ Awards Gala, and member of the LICBPW’s Board of Directors.

Michelle’s leadership skills fulfill the LICBPW vision of having women participate equally and excel in business. Michelle has been in the health industry for over 20 years, having held several executive roles including Chief Sales Officer at HPOne, Senior V.P. and Marketing Officer of ConnectiCare, and several leadership roles at Anthem BCBS. Her strong management and leadership skills and her deep industry knowledge have helped make MagnaCare a leader in the Labor market.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among leading female executives on Long Island, across a range of industries,” said Zettergren. “I’m proud to stand beside these women who have not only excelled in their own careers, but succeeded in promoting equity and inclusion in Long Island communities – uplifting and encouraging other women to do the same. With this award, I’m also thrilled to represent MagnaCare, an organization with a deeply rooted vision of delivering high quality health care to the working families of New York and the tristate market”

An Achievers’ Award recipient:

Has made significant contributions to her field of endeavor;

Has demonstrated her power as a woman and has positively impacted others through her professional and charitable endeavors;

Has opened doors for other women and has fostered their rise in business, their professions, and the community;

Has risen to the top of her field and has gained the esteem and admiration of those who have influenced her.

Past Achievers include Chief Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, actress Susan Lucci, designer Donna Karan, astronaut Sally Ride, and actress Patti LuPone.

About LICBPW:

The LI Center for Business and Professional Women is dedicated to advancing women’s equal participation, leadership and employment in business, industry and the professions through networking opportunities, member education, community involvement, and personal and professional development. Learn more at: https://www.licenter.org/

About MagnaCare:

For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building health communities together with Taft- Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and worker’s compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tri-state area. Its broad, wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes- based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC.

