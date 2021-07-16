If you’ve often wondered if your skin could benefit from microdermabrasion treatments, you are not alone. Microdermabrasion, which involves polishing away dead skin cells from the skin’s surface, is one of the most requested non-invasive skin procedures administered by skin care specialists today, and for good reason.

Individuals who suffer from acne or chicken pox scars, blackheads, dry/flaking skin, sun spots, large pores, excessive oiliness, hyperpigmentation, and/or stretch marks can improve the appearance of their skin through a series of microdermabrasion treatments. The procedure itself which involves “vacuuming” dead skin cells away, also increases blood flow to the treated area. In turn, this helps to deliver oxygen and other healing nutrients to the skin’s surface. Thus, a healthy glow from polished, healed skin replaces damaged and/or scarred skin cells.

Sound interesting? Here are some things you should know about microdermabrasion.

1. There is little to no downtime after the procedure.

Most patients only experience a small amount of redness and/or skin sensitivity at the treated area for 1 ― 2 days after the procedure. When properly administered, there should be no unsightly appearance of the skin, nor should there be any notable discomfort.

2. The procedure can be combined with other skin care treatments.

Some individuals have more skin care issues (e.g., heavy scarring or hyperpigmentation) than others; they may benefit from additional types of skin care treatments. For these types of patients, it’s perfectly fine to combine a microdermabrasion treatment with another type of treatment, such as a chemical peel. Those who require extra skin care treatments should speak with the treatment specialist to determine available options.

3. Frequency is flexible.

Everyone’s schedule is different and fortunately, microdermabrasion treatments accommodate the busiest of schedules. Patients can have the procedure done as frequently as once a week, or have a gap as far as 8 weeks between appointments.

4. Treatment for all ages.

Most physicians will accept clients age 12 and above, and there are no upper age limits as well. However, patients older than age 70 who decide to follow through with the procedure may notice their skin is more prone to bruising and sensitivity.

5. Great for all skin tones.

Microdermabrasion can be performed on all types of skin tones, regardless of ethnicity.

With all the advantages associated with obtaining microdermabrasion treatments, some readers may want to know if there are any caveats prior to scheduling this type of procedure.

6. Microdermabrasion works even better on healthy skin.

If you feel your skin is not in tip-top shape due to some type of nutritional deficiency or other health issue, speak to the specialist who will be performing the procedure(s), for tips on how to get your skin as healthy as possible before embarking on a treatment plan.

7. The treatment may reduce skin moisture.

If your skin is exceptionally dry after the procedure, you may want to follow up by applying a good-quality moisturizer. Ask your treating physician if they can recommend a good skin moisturizer for you.

8. Wearing sunscreen after the procedure is important.

Since skin will likely be sensitive a day or two after the procedure, it’s important to protect one’s skin by applying a broad-spectrum, oil-free, sunscreen (at least an SPF 43 or higher) until all sensitivity is gone. Wearing a good-quality sunscreen after the procedure also helps the treatment results last longer.

9. Those who should avoid the procedure.

Anyone with eczema, rosacea, shingles, a recent sunburn, or anyone who is prone to fever blisters should not undergo any microdermabrasion procedures.

If you would like know more about what microdermabrasion can do to improve the looks of your skin, please contact us!

The post Microdermabrasion Treatments: 9 Things to Know appeared first on Dr. James Apesos.