MICROSafeX Launches Kickstarter Campaign for World’s First ‘Unhackable’ Computer

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- MICROSafeX announces a newly patented “unhackable” security technology / computer platform and it’s working to raise money through a Kickstarter campaign set to launch on June 25, 2019 (US Patent No.: 10,061,923 B1).



Pritam Nath, founder of MICROSafeX, has been issued a hardware utility patent for an Internet-connected computer that cannot be hacked in any way whatsoever.

Nath has an engineering degree in electronic hardware from UCLA and more than 35 years of experience in systems architecture, large integrated software systems and some hardware in various computers, Internet, operating systems, BIOS, device drivers, embedded systems, and more. He has designed and built a fully functioning personal computer.

“This new hardware design is very different from all other computers on the market today,” Nath says.

The company is working to raise funds for what it’s calling, “the world’s first unhackable computer.”

“Computer hacking is a huge problem and this new technology solves problems ranging from viruses and malware to computer hijacking,” Nath explains.

Hacking incidents and cyber security threats continue to make media headlines and only serve to illustrate the severity of the problem. MICROSafeX’s new “unhackable computer” hopes to reduce and perhaps even eliminate these issues.

Criminals will no longer be able to steal valuable and confidential information from individuals, banks, corporations, hospitals, political organizations, government agencies and more.

While there are a few software security companies that offer software-only based solutions for virus and malware removal, they do not prevent cyber-attacks. MICROSafeX’s hardware technology does.

The MICROSafeX-patented, hardware-based prevention system will not allow any virus or malware into the computer. The computer prototype is estimated to be available within 12 months and will retail for $1,250.

