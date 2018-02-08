Mid America Mortgage CEO Jeff Bode Recognized by MPA in ‘2018 Hot 100’

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that owner and CEO Jeff Bode has been honored by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine in publication’s sixth annual Hot 100 list of mortgage industry professionals who have made a notable impact over the past year.



Under Bode’s leadership, Mid America Mortgage has built a reputation for innovation and efficiency as one of the mortgage industry’s foremost adopters of eMortgage technology and digital mortgage processes. Most recently, Mid America introduced Click n’ Close, a digital mortgage approval and closing platform that provides home buyers with a fast, simple and secure experience by automating many of the steps of a traditional mortgage process. To launch their proprietary e-mortgage POS, Click and Close has become the “Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®” and will be featured as a primary sponsor of the No. 43 car driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. for at least three races, making its debut at the 2018 Daytona 500 on February 18.

Other significant accomplishments achieved under Bode’s leadership include the adoption of eClosings and eNotes by Mid America’s retail lending channels, the establishment of eCorrespondent to purchase eClosed loans with eNotes, and a partnership with Spectrum Mortgage Holdings to provide eWarehouse lines for its eCorrespondent division.

“I believe that adhering to two main principles has led to the success of Mid America,” said Bode. “Foremost, I remain squarely focused on the long view. For me, that ‘long view’ is dedication to engaging in good, safe, sound lending practices at a reasonable margin and making strategic investments to achieve sustainable growth. Equally as important to our success has been the top quality talent that we have cultivated throughout Mid America. My attitude has always been to hire smart and empower your talent to succeed.”

The 2018 Hot 100 list includes professionals from every sector of the mortgage economy. Winners are selected by MPA magazine editors from nominations submitted by mortgage industry professionals. Honorees represent the 100 most influential “power players who are making their mark on the industry” today. To view the full list, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=91568.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®, is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that delivers an eight-minute application process, getting home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.

Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit http://www.midamericacareer.com/.

Twitter: @midamericamtge

News Source: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mid-america-mortgage-ceo-jeff-bode-recognized-by-mpa-in-2018-hot-100/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.