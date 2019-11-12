ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that it has completed the transition of its servicing operations to its newly-formed in-house servicing department. As of November 4, 2019, Mid America’s national servicing portfolio, which currently comprises more than 35,000 loans from across the Mid America family of brands, will be managed by an internal staff of approximately 40 employees located in the firm’s Addison, Texas headquarters.



“After working with our subservicer for the last nine years, we realized the time was right to bring our servicing operations in-house,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “With this transition, our team will be able to provide even more personalized attention to Mid America’s valued customers.”

In keeping with its corporate goal of running a completely digital mortgage environment, Mid America has made considerable investments in technology to digitize its servicing division by eliminating paper and encouraging paperless billing and electronic payments.

“The benefits of a digital mortgage environment are undeniable, and having committed ourselves to being as digital as possible on the origination side of the house, we felt duty bound to do the same in our servicing operations,” Bode added. “By lowering our operational costs and streamlining borrower communication, we are able to improve service levels while passing on the savings to borrowers in the form of lower rates and origination fees, which continue to pay dividends for borrowers over the life of their loan.”

“This project has been nearly a year in the making and would not have been possible without the support of both our existing internal staff and the core group of partners we’ve chosen to power our servicing operations,” said Mid America Chief Financial Officer Michael Kennemer. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of the partners and team members that has helped us reach this point, but especially Sagent Lending Technologies, which provided a dedicated staff of 20 people and more than 350 hours of classroom training to assist in making this transition.”

The vendors that Mid America has chosen to help automate and support its servicing operations include:

Allied Solutions, LLC – Hazard, Flood and Wind Insurance Servicer

Assero Services – Property Preservation

Avtex – Phone System/Contact Center Platform

CoreLogic – Property Tax Services

CRFS – Claims Processing

First American Title – Title and Modification Documents

Fiserv – Document Storage and Retrieval

ISGN – Bankruptcy and Foreclosure Tracking

National Title Clearing – Lien Releases

Newcourse Communications – Statements

QIE Partners – Investor Accounting and Reporting

Sagent Lending Technologies – Servicing System

Texas Capital Bank – Payment Processing

Ventanex – Lockbox

WaterfallCalc – Loss Mitigation

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.

Named a 2018 “Top Mortgage Workplaces” winner by Mortgage Professional America and a 2018 “Top Mortgage Employer” by National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

