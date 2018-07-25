Mid America Mortgage COO Kara Lamphere Repeats as One of MPA Magazine’s Elite Woman in Mortgage

ADDISON, Texas, July 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Chief Operating Officer Kara Lamphere was named by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine to the publication’s list of 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage. This is the second consecutive year that Lamphere has received this recognition.



“It’s a great honor to be recognized alongside an outstanding cast of women in mortgage for the second year in a row,” said Lamphere. “The growth and initiative challenges presented to me at Mid America have been gratifying and allowed me a chance to further my skill set. My team is what makes this all possible.”

Lamphere was honored for driving Mid America’s efforts to advance its digital mortgage operations through her involvement in several company-shaping projects over the last year. Lamphere played a critical role in Mid America’s acquisition of American Southwest Mortgage and the company’s recently announced partnership with Spectrum Mortgage Holdings to provide warehouse financing for seasoned and “scratch-and-dent” loans through Mid America’s Whole Loan Trading program.

An architect of Mid America’s transition to eClosings and eNotes in the company’s retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, Lamphere’s vast knowledge of the digital mortgage landscape has been integral to the development and performance of Mid America’s digital mortgage application and closing platform, Click n’ Close.

“Kara has been a key player in successfully guiding Mid America through some of the company’s highest-stake projects,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Her in-depth knowledge, focus and insightfulness allow her to see through the noise and deliver in complex and challenging situations. I am very proud of Kara’s accomplishments and congratulate her on this honor.”

Now in its fifth year, MPA’s Elite Women in Mortgage awards recognizes accomplished women who are leaving an indelible mark on the mortgage industry. Winners are peer-nominated and selected by the magazine’s editors.

To see the full list of this year’s winners, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=107049.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®, is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that delivers an eight-minute application process, getting home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.

Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit http://www.midamericacareer.com/.

