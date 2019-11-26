ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that two of its executives will be sharing their expertise at upcoming events for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and the American Land Title Association (ALTA), respectively.



On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Mid America’s Managing Director of Whole Loan Trading Michael Lima will present alongside other industry experts on the topic of “Scratch and Dent – What’s Trading?” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. MT at the MBA’s Whole Loan Trading Workshop, held at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in Phoenix.

“The scratch and dent market remains an active and viable outlet for lenders to offload aging loans from their warehouse lines and reduce pressure on their warehouse capacity,” said Lima. “Mid America has personally provided such an outlet for more than $1 billion in loans with minor compliance and/or performance issues and continues to aggressively engage in this market.”

Next, Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode will join several panelists for a discussion on the rising demand for eMortgages during the ALTA & MBA Digital Closing & eMortgage Boot Camp at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 11-12. The session, “Why Digital?” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. MT.

“Mid America Mortgage is proud to be among the first lenders in the nation to embrace digital mortgages. Not only have we continue to reap the benefits of the digital process we created, but we’ve also seen first-hand how the this process improves the borrower experience from both an efficiency and cost-savings standpoint,” Bode said. “With the tremendous strides being made at the state level regarding remote online notarization, demand and adoption of digital mortgages will only increase in the coming months.”

