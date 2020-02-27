ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that the company has been named one of the “2020 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by mortgage industry trade publication National Mortgage News. Mid America ranked 20th among 40 lenders recognized nationally.



This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published in January.

“Being recognized as a top workplace will always be a gratifying award, particularly an award like this that is based on our employees’ perception of us and the workplace we’ve created,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “We would not be the organization we are without our dedicated and highly talented employees, each and every one of whom contributes to our culture, and I am enormously proud to accept this honor on their behalf.”

“The companies named to this year’s rankings have shown real commitment to workplaces that support and motivate their teams,” said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director for Banking and Capital Markets. “In financial services – and the mortgage business in particular – employee engagement is a critical component of success. Each of this year’s honorees can be proud of the cultures they have built and sustained.”

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine this year’s “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For.” The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The full list of “2020 Best Companies to Work For” can be viewed at https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/list/2020-best-mortgage-companies-to-work-for.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/.

Named a 2018 “Top Mortgage Workplaces” winner by Mortgage Professional America and a 2018 “Top Mortgage Employer” by National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

