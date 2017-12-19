Midwestern State University Marketing Students collect OVER 800 Bikes and raise over $40K for Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 24 Midwestern State University Marketing Students challenged themselves to collect OVER 800 Bikes and raised over $40,000 for the annual Operation Santa Claus to bring money and bikes to Houston Area effected by recent hurricanes, but also for the local Wichita Falls Community.



MSU Texas and Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association teamed up with Houston Professional Firefighters Association for the 2017 “Operation Santa Claus.”

Midwestern State University was established in 1922 and is located in Wichita Falls, Texas, which is located midway between Oklahoma City and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Learn more at: https://mwsu.edu/.

This marketing class at Midwestern State University has been sponsored by the Red River Best Chevy Dealers for 8 consecutive years. Thank you Red River Chevy Dealers.

