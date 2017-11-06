Mike Klaschka of EPIC to Present on Financial Risk at DC Alternative Investment Consortium Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Managing Principal Mike Klaschka will present at the DC Alternative Investment Consortium (DC-AIC) on Tues., Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at The Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C.



Klaschka will present alongside Sixth Man Research Founder Mark Lapolla as they discuss with the investor and manager community the topic of risk as it relates to portfolio risk, operational risk, market risk and personnel risk. Kirk Rostron, managing partner at Mt. Vernon Capital, LLC, will moderate the discussion.

DC-AIC is a new thought group created to provide knowledge sharing and interaction among Washington-area investment advisers and fund managers in the alternative investment arena. The group recognizes the unique characteristics and international emphasis of the alternative investment community in Washington, and aspires to be an organization for industry intelligence and meaningful networking.

Click here for more information: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eemjdxkn45c2a553&llr=hkcnovdab&showPage=true.

About Mike Klaschka, managing principal, EPIC:

Mike Klaschka is a managing principal based in EPIC’s New York City office. He has over 26 years of industry experience and is a highly respected and skilled negotiator in the professional liability marketplace. Klaschka has extensive experience working with financial institution, technology, real estate, private equity and complex risks with strong technical knowledge of D&O, E&O, Cyber, Fidelity, Fiduciary, Media, Employment Practices Liability and Transactional Liability.

He joined EPIC in August 2016. Prior to EPIC, Klaschka was the national leader of Integro’s Management Risk Practice where he spent 11 years. Prior to Integro, he spent 10 years at Marsh & McLennan where he held various positions including head of their E&O Center of Excellence Group based in New York as well as the West Coast FINPRO placement leader for financial services, technology and commercial accounts group based in San Francisco.

Klaschka earned Bachelor of Arts Degree from Drew University in 1991 and majored in Economics with a minor in Political Science.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,300 team members operating from offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty insurance, Employee Benefits Consulting, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 30,000 clients.

With run rate revenues of roughly $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit http://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1106s2p-Klaschka-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Mike Klaschka of EPIC.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mike-klaschka-of-epic-to-present-on-financial-risk-at-dc-alternative-investment-consortium-event/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.