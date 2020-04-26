Worldwide AHA celebration takes place May 2 in recognition of National Homebrew Day

Tipp City, Ohio — Mike McDermott of 420 Brew Company will participate on May 2 along with homebrewers across the globe who join the world’s largest virtual homebrew in honor of Big Brew. The American Homebrewers Association created Big Brew as a worldwide celebration of National Homebrew Day. Held annually on the first Saturday of May, the largest annual gathering of homebrewers will be held virtually for the first time ever this year given current social distancing recommendations.

The 420 Brew Company looks forward to brewing 5 gallons of their gluten-friendly 420 High-Flying Rye to celebrate the event.

Mike McDermott invites all those interested in homebrewing to virtually participate by brewing their own batches of homebrewed beer on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Information about 420 Brew Company can be found by visiting their website at https://420brewcompany.com or their Facebook page.

“Homebrewers are a very special community and we’re looking forward to connecting virtually with beer lovers across the world at such a crucial time,” said Gary Glass, director, American Homebrewers Association. “We welcome all homebrewers and their friends to log on for the first-ever virtual homebrew and raise a glass to the greatest hobby there is – homebrewing.”

Homebrewers can access resources on the AHA website including how to best support your local homebrew shop and a directory of homebrew shops that are offering alternate purchasing options during this time.

All participating homebrewers are encouraged to be counted in this year’s record-breaking event by taking the pledge at HomebrewersAssociation.org/BigBrew. Homebrewers around the world can join the conversation using #BigBrew and tagging @HomebrewAssoc.

