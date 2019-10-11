Mirror Digital Announces Launch of the Reflect Beauty Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — America’s largest multicultural digital ad network, Mirror Digital, advances the conversation on beauty equity with the debut of its groundbreaking beauty product showcase – the Reflect Beauty Awards.



Mirror Digital, the leading multicultural digital ad network, announces the launch of the Reflect Beauty Awards – a first of its kind celebration of the very best in makeup, haircare, and skincare products that meet the unique beauty needs of multicultural women – debuting on October 14, 2019.

The Reflect Beauty Awards will drive a conversation to affect change in the beauty space – making the shift from a collective beauty standard, to an inclusive conversation where every woman is encouraged to define her own beauty. This necessary and uplifting content will run over four weeks and include tutorials, relevant articles, and weekly beauty box giveaways of the award-winning products. We are working with an enthusiastic group of brand partners including our leading partner, Clinique, in addition to other partners like belif, Cantu, Kiss, SheaMoisture, and UOMA Beauty.

High profile beauty influencers and editors will be tackling the biggest beauty hurdles and discussing the most effective solutions and winning products that women of color are seeking every day. Featuring leading voices in inclusive beauty, like Jessica Pettway, Megan Lytle, Sandy Lin, and Ada Rojas among others, and top media partners like xoNecole, Hype Hair and 50 Shades of Snail, this coalition will drive the message of diverse beauty forward through the Reflect Beauty Awards program.

Mirror Digital CEO, Sheila Marmon, was inspired to create the Reflect Beauty Awards to celebrate women of all skin tones and hair textures. Equity has been at the heart of Mirror Digital’s work from day one as the firm partners with diverse content creators to develop innovative digital media programs for leading consumer brands.

“Representation in beauty matters and every woman deserves an equal opportunity not only to embrace and find confidence in the hair and skin she’s in, but also to see herself reflected in popular media,” Marmon said. “We are excited to see the recent explosion in available makeup shades and products for a variety of hair textures and skin needs, but there is still so much progress to be made to achieve real, lasting beauty inclusivity for women of all colors.”

The Reflect Beauty Awards will be hosted on ReflectBeauty.com, as well as a network of curated partner sites. Bringing together key thought leaders in the beauty space like Nikki Walton, founder of CurlyNikki.com, Delali Kpodzo, founder of WeAreOnyx.com and the Onyxbox, founder of Image Is Everything, Jasmine “Ms. J.” Gray, Jude Chao, pioneering Asian beauty creator and founder of Fifty Shades of Snail, and Lissette Rojas, founder of Chic Influence, a leading Latina Beauty Influencer network. Reflect Beauty and its awards program will amplify the multicultural beauty conversation in a way that has never been seen before.

About Mirror Digital:

Mirror Digital, founded and led by Sheila Marmon, is the leading multicultural digital ad network. Its collective consists of over 850 multicultural digital content creators and influencers who shape and define culture. Learn more: http://mirrordigital.com/

About Reflect Beauty:

The newly launched media platform, ReflectBeauty.com, is a consumer-led community that seeks to achieve beauty equity through education, inspiration and connectivity. With a goal of promoting a message of beauty inclusion, the platform will celebrate the skin tones and hair textures of women of all colors. Learn more: https://reflectbeauty.com/

News Source: Mirror Digital

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mirror-digital-announces-launch-of-the-reflect-beauty-awards/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.