CHICAGO, Ill., July 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LTC NEWS, LLC, operators of the website www.ltcnews.com, has announced the appointment of Mary Jo “MJ” Boudinot as National Sales Director. Boudinot will lead a team of sales executives offering advertising and marketing opportunities.



LTC NEWS is a leading website offering tools, resources, and information for individuals looking to research long-term care, aging, health, caregiving, and retirement issues.

Boudinot has helped connect brands and organizations with digital audiences for over 20 years. Before joining LTC NEWS, she spent three years as the Sales Director for NGL Collective, a leading independent Hispanic media, and entertainment company. She also held executive sales roles with VIX Inc. for five years, Terra Networks for five years, Ziff Davis Publishing, and was a partner with insurance marketing firm Neilson Marketing Services. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English at Fredonia University.

“I am excited to join this passionate and talented LTC NEWS team and look forward to cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships. Leveraging my digital media sales success with business development and consulting is an exciting next step in my career. I can’t wait to help our clients grow,” Boudinot said.

LTC NEWS attracts primarily adults age 40+ who are either researching long-term care planning solutions or looking for resources to help them address the declining health of a parent or other loved one due to an illness, accident, or the impact of aging.

“We are thrilled that ‘MJ’ has joined the LTC NEWS team. She brings a high level of expertise, especially in the digital world. With the numerous products and services available with LTC NEWS, she will be able to offer the specific marketing solution that advertisers in this niche desire,” said Matt McCann, the LTC NEWS publisher.

LTC NEWS offers a full range of unique digital advertising and marketing opportunities to reach adults aged 40 and up. It provides creative resources to design advertising that helps businesses effectively reach their target audience.

These opportunities include:

Digital Advertising

Sponsored Content

Website and Landing Page Design

Social Media Platform Design and Implementation

Audio and Visual Services

“LTC NEWS is focused on helping health care providers, financial advisors, and other businesses who want to reach adults looking to plan for their future or are in a crisis related to health and aging,” McCann explained.

Reach Boudinot at: https://www.ltcnews.com/support/advertise

Learn more about LTC NEWS: https://www.ltcnews.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt McCann

LTC NEWS, LLC

matt.mccann@ltcnews.com

630-487-2480

News Source: LTC NEWS LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mj-boudinot-named-national-sales-director-at-ltc-news/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.