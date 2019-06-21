MMA Organization Tuff-N-Uff gives back to the Las Vegas community by offering a FREE MMA event

LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the average prices of event tickets to popular mixed martial arts events often topping hundreds of dollars, seeing such an event live is out of reach for many of the sport’s most ardent fans. Tuff-N-Uff, the nation’s largest and longest running amateur MMA organization, has decided to help do something about that by offering a packed roster of fights at a FREE event that will be held June 29, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.



“The fans are the reason we exist and we want to do our best to show as many of them as we can that we appreciate every one of them. Tuff-N-Uff’s 6th annual ‘Pack the Mack’ is our way of giving back to the MMA fans & community of Las Vegas which has been so good to Tuff-N-Uff for so long,” says Jeff Meyer, CEO of TuffNuff.

This year’s event will be the 6th annual FREE event, dubbed PACK THE MACK that Tuff-N-Uff has hosted and features a total of 10 amateur MMA title fights. Free tickets are limited and those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.unlvtickets.com/ to download and print their tickets.

After the fights, Tuff-N-Uff is hosting an AFTERFIGHT party at Hooter’s Casino at which ladies can drink for free, and men can purchase UNLIMITED DRINK WRISTBANDS for $30.

About Tuff-N-Uff:

Tuff-N-Uff is the largest and longest running amateur MMA organization in the United States. Learn more at: https://www.tuffnuff.com/

For more information about this event or Tuff-N-Uff, please contact CEO Jeff Meyer at 702-883-9200 or via email: Jeff@TuffNuff.com

