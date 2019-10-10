Moduline Cabinets Has Van Upfit Solutions for Work Vehicles

BROCKTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Whether it is for a cargo or a utility van or a trailer, Moduline Cabinets has van upfit solutions that will help maximize space in a way that promotes efficiency and functionality in work vans and vehicles. Finding tools amidst disorganization is a pain that is easily solvable with Moduline Cabinets’ van upfits. Transform the company’s work van, trailer, or other vehicle into an efficient workspace.



Benefits of Getting a Van Upfit

The benefits that come along with using Moduline Cabinets’ Van Upfit solutions include:

Maximize Available Space

Stress-Reducing Convenience

Ease Of Access To Tools

A Safer Work Van Environment

A Professional Look That Stands Apart from the Competition

Moduline Cabinets are modular and lightweight in their construction with our military-grade aluminum van cabinets. Our cabinets are conveniently customizable and lightweight with a high degree of durability we guarantee to last a lifetime.

The lightweight military-grade aluminum we use will not cause the van or trailer to become overburdened. With most heavy steel or wood cabinets, an overburdened van or trailer often cannot stop suddenly and uses more gas. Lightweight aluminum has an advantage over other metals because it does not add weight to the vehicle, improving MPG, and allowing it to stop suddenly, ensuring tools and passengers are hauled safely.

The military-grade aluminum cabinets offered through Moduline also come with an array of sizes that are perfect for finding tools and odd parts that are needed on the job. Everything is expertly fitted so that it all stays perfectly in place during transit.

3 Countertop Options

Moduline Cabinets is also known for our outstanding countertop options that are available for vans and trailers. Choosing a countertop that fits working conditions provides an ideal work surface that can be utilized inside the van, trailer or other vehicle. These countertops come in three great options that include butcher-block, military-grade aluminum, and stainless-steel.

Cargo Vans We Upfit Include:

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Ford Transit

Ram ProMaster

Nissan NV

And more

The team at Moduline Cabinets is ready to help with a consultation one-on-one with our in-house engineering department! Contact a member of the team today at (888) 343-4463 or visit https://modulinecabinets.com to design a complete, customized solution.

About Moduline Cabinets:

Moduline Cabinets is a premier designer and manufacturer of quality, American-made modular aluminum storage cabinets. Applications include residential homes and garages, vehicles, trailers, commercial and industrial shops, and car dealerships. For over 30 years, Moduline has provided military-grade aluminum cabinet solutions for car enthusiasts and professionals for over 30 years. Our designer appearance enhances garages and shops, and our cabinets stand up against the daily rigors of any environment.

