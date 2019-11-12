BROCKTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At Moduline Cabinets, we specialize in custom cabinet solutions and offer products that help our customers transform their home and garage by providing unique, high-quality military-grade aluminum cabinets, toolboxes, and accessories. Our high-end garage cabinets are certainly ideal for that space, but many of our customers also find them useful in other areas of the home as well.



These are 5 spaces in the home that can be transformed by utilizing our military-grade aluminum garage cabinets.

Transforming A Garage with Metal Garage Cabinets

Our military-grade aluminum garage cabinets are renowned for their ability to help in organizing clutter in the garage. With our modular cabinet systems and custom cabinet selections, we provide cabinets to create an organized place that is perfect to use as a workshop. Our cabinets help give garages the functionality needed for part-time hobbyists and full-time shop owners. As perfect as our cabinets are for transforming garages, our high-end garage cabinets also work great in these following spaces as well.

Convenience and Modern Style in the Kitchen

A disorganized kitchen can be a nightmare that makes it an unpleasant place to be much less to try and cook in. Our base, sink, and closet cabinets are a popular choice for kitchen uses. They are the ideal solution for returning a kitchen to an organized state with a modern look.

A More Organized Laundry Room Space

One of our unique cabinet options is our custom cabinets to use in any space, no matter the size. These work perfectly when the laundry room needs more functionality.

Functional, Stylish Cabinets for the Bathroom

A bathroom can quickly transform when a set of custom Moduline Cabinets is installed. They come in many colors and styles and are legendary for their durability. We also offer a lifetime guarantee to prove it. The functionality of our metal garage cabinets means that they work great in many home areas.

Transform the Home Office

Organization is critical in the home office, and Moduline Cabinets is here to help. Our cabinet solutions are the perfect way to organize everything to get work done. We also offer locking file cabinets to organize paperwork. Our cabinets are GSA approved for military use.

Providing the Perfect Home Cabinet Solutions

We provide the perfect cabinet solutions for home and garage. The team at Moduline Cabinets is ready to help with a consultation one-on-one with our in-house engineering department! Contact a member of the team today at (888) 343-4463 or visit https://modulinecabinets.com to design a complete, customized solution.

About Moduline Cabinets:

Moduline Cabinets is a premier designer and manufacturer of quality, American-made modular aluminum storage cabinets. Applications include residential homes and garages, vehicles, trailers, commercial and industrial shops, and car dealerships. For over 30 years, Moduline has provided military-grade aluminum cabinet solutions for car enthusiasts and professionals for over 30 years. Our designer appearance enhances garages and shops, and our cabinets stand up against the daily rigors of any environment. Web: http://www.modulinecabinets.com

