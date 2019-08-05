Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland Selects Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has selected the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform by Edupoint® Educational Systems for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. The district’s cloud-hosted Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System, Synergy Online Registration, Synergy MTSS, and Synergy Special Education. MCPS serves more than 163,000 students across 207 schools.



“Montgomery County Public Schools was looking for an integrated system that could serve all of our needs, from scheduling to attendance to messaging and outreach, all of which are essential for a school system to thrive,” said Derek Turner, Director of Public Information and Web Services at MCPS. “After an extensive evaluation process, we decided that Synergy would provide us with a strong, secure system for integrating all of our schools, enabling the schools, staff, and central office to easily access information and work together to support students.”

Synergy Education Platform will enable Montgomery County to leverage the power of one integrated system, eliminating or consolidating the various legacy and third-party systems from which the district assembled its previous student data management platform. Synergy will also bring the district’s data management capabilities into alignment with innovations occurring across schools and departments, such as the trend toward innovative school calendars and concurrent enrollment.

“We had over 900 people participate in the selection process, including parents, students, and all of our union partners,” said Dr. Kara Trenkamp, Director of Technology Integration and Learning Management Systems. “Our teachers were wowed by Synergy. For the first time they had a vision of a student information system that could truly serve them by connecting the parent portal, student portal, and gradebook into one big system in which all of the parts communicate, giving users a complete profile of what they’re looking for.”

Synergy Education Platform is the most powerful and flexible K-12 student data management solution available, with an extensive feature set, unmatched customization capabilities, and exceptional data access. Synergy automates and streamlines process, promotes collaboration, and provides powerful learning management tools that save time for teachers and help students succeed. Synergy users access all of their data in real time through one interface using one login, with role-based views displaying the right information and tools to every user. Parents can use the parent portal in their home language and receive school, district, and teacher messages that have been automatically translated for them by the system. Role-based mobile apps provide unparalleled mobility and convenience for all user types.

“As one of the largest school districts in the country, Montgomery County Public Schools needed a robust student data management ecosystem that could address a broad range of applications, support over half a million users, and be customized to fit unique district needs,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. “The district looked at many factors, including Edupoint’s track record with districts of a comparable size, and selected Synergy Education Platform as the best fit. We are pleased with the decision and look forward to an ongoing partnership supporting Maryland students.”

About Edupoint Educational Systems:

For over 30 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically-advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way K-12 educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, response to intervention, assessment, special education management, and analytics.

Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give parents, students, teachers, administrators, health staff, special education teams, and counselors access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 20 states.

