Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Honors Altavera Mortgage Services with Residential Leadership Award for Diversity and Inclusion

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Altavera Mortgage Services (Altavera), a Computershare company and leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination services, today announced that the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has honored Altavera with its Residential Leadership Award for Organizational Diversity and Inclusion.



Altavera was recognized for the design and implementation of its Diversity + Inclusion + Advancement + Leadership (DIAL) program, which proactively cultivates leadership opportunities for women, LGBTQ individuals and ethnic/racial minorities and works to remove traditional barriers to their advancement.

“Diversity has been a bedrock Altavera value since our founding,” said Altavera President and Founder Brian Simons, who accepted the award on the company’s behalf during the opening ceremony of the MBA’s Annual Convention and Expo in Denver. “As someone who firmly believes diverse organizations are fundamentally better organizations, this recognition is gratifying both personally and professionally — and accepting it in our hometown of Denver is especially rewarding.”

“These award winners reflect the tangible progress our industry is making on diversity and inclusion,” said Dave Motley, CMB, MBA Chairman and outgoing Chairman of MBA’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. “But we have a long way to go. The goal of these awards is to celebrate the best initiatives so that they are models for continued progress.”

“In only our second year of existence, we were once again inundated with quality submissions and pleased with the numerous initiatives and programs our members have created,” Motley added.

The MBA’s Residential Leadership Award for Organizational Diversity and Inclusion celebrates and recognizes MBA member companies for their work and dedication in supporting diversity and inclusion as it pertains to hiring, lending and outreach. The program’s intent is that these efforts will contribute to the formation of a mortgage banking industry that better reflects and understands its customers.

To learn more about the MBA’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts, please visit mba.org/diversity. The MBA’s Summit on Diversity and Inclusion will be held in Washington, D.C., this December 4–5, 2017.

About Altavera:

Altavera is a leading provider of outsourced residential mortgage origination and due diligence review services. Its SAFE Act-compliant staff of seasoned, U.S.-based fulfillment specialists helps clients streamline operations, minimize costs and achieve faster cycle times for greater customer satisfaction and profitability. Altavera’s fully customizable closed-loan file review services enable investors and aggregators to reduce risk and make better-informed decisions. Based in Denver, Colorado, Altavera is a Computershare company.

For more information, visit https://www.altavera.com.

About Computershare Loan Services:

Computershare Loan Services (CLS) is a leading international third party mortgage services provider. We currently service over $100 billion of loans globally and support hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the lifecycle of their loans. We provide a variety of services including credit risk solutions, secondary market services, property solutions and third-party servicing. We also operate a mortgage cooperative that gives middle market lenders increased buying power, and we help mortgage lenders and investors optimize the performance of their portfolios. Our expertise, experience and understanding of the regulatory environment, credit and complex financial data help us provide insight and cost-effective services to mortgage originators, investors and real estate professionals. CLS is part of the Computershare group of companies.

For more information, visit https://www.computershare.com

About the Mortgage Bankers Association:

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 280,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation’s residential and commercial real estate markets; to expand homeownership and extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of over 2,200 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: mortgage companies, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies and others in the mortgage lending field.

For additional information, visit MBA’s website at https://www.mba.org.

News Source: Altavera Mortgage Services LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mortgage-bankers-association-mba-honors-altavera-mortgage-services-with-residential-leadership-award-for-diversity-and-inclusion/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.