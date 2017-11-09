Mortgage Capital Trading Announces Complimentary Webinar Addressing Changes to FINRA’s Market to Market Rule

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that it will be holding a complimentary educational webinar discussing many important changes to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Mark to Market Rule. The webinar, hosted by the Community Mortgage Lenders of America (CMLA), will guide lenders through all of the mandated rule changes in advance of the required implementation date of June 25, 2018. Lenders will leave the webinar with a good understanding of the rule details, how it will affect their businesses, and how to prepare for it.



According to FINRA Regulatory Notice 16-31, amendments to Rule 4210 will change margin requirements for Covered Agency Transactions, including the TBA transactions central to MCT pipeline hedging strategies. FINRA members will be required to collect daily MTM margin from all counterparties on these transactions. However, the margin is not required to be collected or charged to net capital if the aggregate required but uncollected MTM loss does not exceed $250,000.

Topic: What the FINRA Mark to Market Rule Means for You

Speaker: Phil Rasori, Chief Operating Officer at Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT)

Organizer: Glen Corso, Executive Director at Community Mortgage Lenders of America (CMLA)

Date: Thurs., Nov. 16, 2017

Time: 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Webinar Overview:

Starting June 25, 2018 if a lender’s net mark to market position on covered agency transactions is more than negative $250,000 on a daily basis, their FINRA registered broker dealer will be required to collect the amount that exceeds $250,000. This change is a result of a rules change by the FINRA, which regulates most broker-dealers in the U.S.

This webinar, featuring Phil Rasori, COO of Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), will inform lenders what they need to know about this rule change, what it will mean for their company and what they can do to minimize any negative impact due to the rule change.

Register for this complimentary webinar to learn what this change will mean for you and your business moving forward. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/complimentary-webinar-finra-mark-to-market-rule-tickets-39099150612

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

