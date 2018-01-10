Mortgage Capital Trading Bolsters its Marketing Team with the Addition of Ian Miller as CMO

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that Ian Miller has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this newly created position, he is responsible for ensuring that MCT’s marketing strategy effectively supports the company’s business plan and helps drive growth.



MCT has traditionally been known in the mortgage industry as a pipeline hedge firm but over the years has developed into a fully-integrated provider of capital markets services and software. Mr. Miller is charged with developing and executing MCT’s marketing plan and strategic initiatives. Since joing MCT, he has made significant strides in honing the company’s messaging, positioning, branding and creating positive industry awareness for MCT’s value proposition and extensive suite of secondary marketing focused products and services.

“We are elated to have been able to recruit Ian to join the MCT team and head the marketing strategy,” said Curtis Richins, president of MCT. “We’ve grown our business considerably over the past several years and had a need to ensure that our brand accurately reflects the robust suite of products, services, and technology we now offer within company divisions. Ian has and will continue to play a key role in making sure MCT maintains a strong reputation in the mortgage industry.”

Before MCT, Mr. Miller served as the Director of Client Services at Riverine, Inc., a full-service digital marketing firm catering to over 50 clients in a wide range of industries and capacities. At Riverine, he worked closely with MCT as a vendor partner where he was instrumental in streamlining the integration of its sales and marketing processes and enhancing the brand.

Prior to Riverine, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at Tower Agency, a digital marketing firm offering end-to-end marketing capabilities. Mr. Miller eventually merged the company with Riverine, growing the client base exponentially. Before that, he was a freelance marketing agent providing professional services to an array of clients.

“Serving as MCT’s marketing provider in recent years, I have been impressed by their culture, dedication to customer service, and continuous innovation,” said Mr. Miller. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these qualities reach a wider audience, and support MCT’s growth as the leading provider of capital markets services and software.”

Mr. Miller is a through and through marketing professional who has a proven track record of successful execution with growing brands, capturing market share and increasing revenues. He is well-versed in all aspects of marketing communications ranging from strategic planning, branding, advertising, content marketing, and social media to trade shows, event production, sales support and client communication. He will leverage these competencies, along with support from a team of experienced professionals, to execute on a robust marketing strategy for MCT in 2018 and beyond.

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive!

MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

