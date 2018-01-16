Mortgage Capital Trading COO Phil Rasori Scheduled to Speak at the Independent Mortgage Bankers Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that its COO, Phil Rasori, will be speaking on a panel session at the MBA’s 2018 Independent Mortgage Bankers Conference on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 being held at the Ritz-Carlton in Fernandina Beach, Florida.



Session Title:

FINRA 4210: Developing Strategies and Finding Opportunities

About the Session:

The deadline for implementation of new FINRA margin requirements on mortgage bankers is fast approaching. And while there are numerous operational and legal hurdles to ensuring compliance, there also exist opportunities to improve efficiency and cash flow. In this session, participants can explore how the new margin rules will interact with their pipeline and MSR hedging strategies, as well as develop innovative responses to the rules that also improve their bottom line.

Time:

Wednesday, January 24

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location:

Talbot Ballroom D

Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

4750 Amelia Island Pkwy

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Speakers:

Philip Rasori

COO and Principal

Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT).

Phil Rasori is the Chief Operating Officer and a Principal at Mortgage Capital Trading. Mr. Rasori has over fifteen years of experience in capital markets operations serving lenders in the residential mortgage banking industry. At MCT, he manages the company’s day-to-day operations and a team of over 100 employees dedicated to providing hands on support and coaching to clients. Mr. Rasori is the principal architect and developer of MCT live, MCT’s online capital markets platform which has been recognized as Mortgage Technology’s Release of the Year and one of Housing Wire’s Top 100 technology platforms.

Al Qureshi

Managing Director, Analytics

Incenter, LLC

Al Qureshi as Incenter’s Managing Director of Analytics, Al Qureshi leads our MSR, securities and whole loan analytics and risk management platform. Al has broad and deep technical expertise including the design of sophisticated valuation, hedging and risk modeling to support client risk management and compliance objectives, capital commitment and enhanced economic outcomes. Al brings almost 20 years of experience in mortgage and capital markets to the Incenter senior management team. Immediately prior to joining the company he served as Head of Mortgage Servicing Hedging and Hedging Analytics at U.S. Bank. He has also held MSR, Analytic Hedging appointments at JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch, and Diamondback Capital.

An archived webinar on MCT’s along with additional information on MCT’s website breaks down what the FINRA 4210 mark to market rule means for lenders. Visit: https://mct-trading.com/what-finra-4210-mark-to-market-rule-means-for-lenders/. The company will be holding meetings with interested companies at the conference. Contact MCT to arrange a discussion time at (619) 543-5111.

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

[email protected]

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mortgage-capital-trading-coo-phil-rasori-scheduled-to-speak-at-the-independent-mortgage-bankers-conference/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.