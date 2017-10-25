Mortgage Coach Platform to Integrate with Tavant’s AI-Powered Digital Lending Platform for an End-To-End Seamless Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a software as service technology provider of the industry leading Total Cost Analysis, today announced an integration between the Mortgage Coach platform and Tavant FinXperience – Retail platform. This integration creates a seamless connection between the two technologies, enabling the direct, automatic transfer of data and information for mutual customers of FinXperience – Retail and Mortgage Coach.



FinXperience – Retail is a suite of user experiences and companion mobile applications for loan originators within mortgage lenders and is one of the core components of Tavant’s VELOX suite. The Mortgage Coach Total Cost Analysis (TCA), offers loan originator’s a competitive advantage in delivering a high-touch, digital experience that analyzes the total cost of loan options over the life of mortgage loan. Through simple, yet innovative use of charts and graphs, the modern loan originator coaches the homebuyer in understanding all of the imperative components of selecting the right loan option for the home buyer’s unique financial goals.

“With the contracting market, lenders are looking for new and better ways to secure clients, and Mortgage Coach’s TCA has proven to be that differentiator,” said Joe Puthur, President of Mortgage Coach. “We’re excited to be working with Tavant to position more originators as expert consultants and help their borrowers make better, more educated decisions.”

“Tavant is excited to deliver this integration to our common customers delivering to them faster time to market and immediate interoperability, thereby, serving the prospective borrower on one side of the equation and the loan originator on the other side of the equation in a seamless connected ecosystem,” said Mohammad Rashid, head of consumer lending practice for Tavant.

About Mortgage Coach:

The Mortgage Coach suite of enterprise online and mobile applications enhance the conversation between the borrower, mortgage professional, and Realtor, enabling a confident mortgage decision. Thousands of banks and lenders rely on Mortgage Coach to turn borrower education into a competitive advantage. With Mortgage Coach technology, financial and real estate professionals provide clearly illustrated mortgage options with detailed financials, charts, video narration, and live updates on any device, ensuring an informed home loan choice. Learn more about Mortgage Coach, please visit http://mortgagecoach.com/.

About Tavant Technologies:

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant Technologies is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2,500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration. Follow Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

News Source: Mortgage Coach

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mortgage-coach-platform-to-integrate-with-tavants-ai-powered-digital-lending-platform-for-an-end-to-end-seamless-experience/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.