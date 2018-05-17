Mortgage E-closing Pioneer Mountain America Credit Union Implements Simplifile’s Collaboration and Post Closing Services

PROVO, Utah, May 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that Mountain America Credit Union has implemented Simplifile Collaboration and Post Closing services to enhance the closing experience for its members.



“Mountain America has been an early and vocal advocate of e-closings and e-mortgages,” said Mountain America Vice President of Mortgage Services Amy Moser. “Like all of our efforts to stay at the forefront of mortgage technology, our partnership with Simplifile is motivated by the desire to fulfill our mission of providing Mountain America members with an exceptionally efficient, transparent, and customer-friendly experience.”

Mountain America’s implementation of Simplifile Collaboration and Post Closing services will furnish the credit union with a designated digital space for transparent collaboration with closing partners, enabling the seamless exchange of documents and payment of fees. Simplifile services operate in real-time, instantly notifying closing parties of any changes made to the loan file and allowing them to respond to updates.

“Simplifile Collaboration has facilitated a smoother closing experience for our members by reducing the tiresome back-and-forth between Mountain America and our settlement partners, and with Simplifile Post Closing added to the process, we’re able to achieve that same ease of collaboration all the way through post-closing,” added Moser. “Our post-closing department used to spend tremendous amounts of time reconciling fee data we received from our settlement agents against our paper records to balance transactions, and Simplifile Post Closing now does that for us automatically.”

“Mortgage lenders who are truly focused on customer satisfaction recognize that the borrower experience extends beyond the walls of the lending office during the closing process,” said Simplifile President Paul Clifford. “While lenders cannot control the processes of settlement agents and county recorders, they can facilitate open communication, process transparency, and collaborative management in the closing process to the mutual benefit of all involved parties with Simplifile Collaboration and Post Closing.”

About Mountain America Credit Union:

With more than 750,000 members and $7.5 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 89 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America – safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at https://www.macu.com/.

About Simplifile

Simplifile, the nation’s largest e-recording network, was founded in 2000 to connect settlement agents and county recorders via its e-recording service. Today Simplifile has broadened its services to include collaboration tools and post-closing visibility for mortgage lenders and settlement agents working together on real estate documents. Through Simplifile, users can securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit https://simplifile.com/ or call 800.460.5657.

