WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, the leading mortgage fintech provider and multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), with nearly 20 years of successful implementations, announced that their newly tapped VP of Sales Engineering, Chris Olsen, was honored by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine as one of the ’40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40.’ The publication cited Chris’ efforts to drive technology adoption and innovation along with his consistent presences as a mortgage technology subject matter expert on panel sessions and roundtables as key reasons he was named to this prestigious, annual list.



Since joining OpenClose, Chris has been vital to introducing lenders to the OC Suite™ of innovative lending solutions including their ConsumerAssist™ Digital POS solution, which works seamlessly with its LenderAssist™ LOS and DecisionAssist™ product and pricing engine (PPE), IntegrationAssist™ RESTful API suite and OC Optics™, OpenClose’s hugely popular business intelligence, analytics platform. With Chris’ help, OpenClose’s purely browser-based, end-to-end LOS with multi-channel automation capability has made additional strides in growing its customer footprint, automating lending processes and delivering significant ROI to OpenClose customers.

Chris brings to OpenClose a rich background in enterprise mortgage software from working at Ellie Mae as a Senior Technical Sales Engineer managing pre and post sales LOS engagements for core as well as add-on services. Chris also provides OpenClose with extensive team leadership skills which he honed as an AVP and lead Project Manager at JP Morgan Chase where he managed large projects and served as the primary vendor point of contact throughout new engagements. In addition, Chris has a unique understanding of the OpenClose fundamentals as he was also a Senior Software Developer and Partner at ClosersEdge, an independent software provider for the real estate title and settlement services industry.

“I am honored to be recognized by NMP magazine as one of the 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40,” said Olsen. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with numerous different types of sophisticated mortgage software solutions. It is clear that OpenClose has taken pole position in the LOS space and is well-positioned to continue growing at a healthy rate. I am excited to advance my career in mortgage technology with OpenClose and help lending entities bring newfound efficiencies to their businesses.”

The annual list is comprised of mortgage professionals who are under the age of 40, as voted by their peers, who are accomplished individuals that carry the torch of professionalism, perseverance, leadership, excellence, and more — in their respective fields within the fast-moving mortgage industry. As with each year, NMP received many nominations, ultimately arriving at 40 official winners and identifying another 40 to watch that are mortgage professionals shaping the industry.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up. The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence.

