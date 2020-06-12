WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, an industry-leading digital mortgage fintech provider, announced it completed an interface with Radian Guaranty Inc., the mortgage insurance (MI) subsidiary of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN). The integration leverages OpenClose’s omni-channel loan origination system (LOS) and RESTful API suite, allowing Radian customers to order MI without exiting the LenderAssist™ LOS.



LenderAssist LOS users can now quickly, easily, and cost effectively obtain rate quotes and process delegated as well as non-delegated MI certifications. Data returned from Radian automatically populates into the applicable LOS fields, eliminating error prone manual data entry.

“We are constantly communicating with our customers and identifying opportunities to eliminate manual processes and the associated data integrity risk they present,” said Vince Furey, CRO at OpenClose. “This integration automates the ordering and processing of mortgage insurance and provides our mutual customers speed, efficiency and accuracy, from any online environment – anywhere, at any time.”

Radian offers lenders competitive pricing, unique programs, digital solutions and focused service that help close loans faster, generate more business and better manage their portfolios. The company’s MI products help borrowers become homeowners sooner by qualifying for loans with smaller downpayments while mitigating investor risk.

“At Radian, we are committed to making it easier and simpler for our customers to do business with us,” said Brien McMahon, chief franchise officer and co-head of real estate, Radian. “Partnering with OpenClose will allow for streamlined, direct and real-time access to private MI for lenders and borrowers, and we’re proud to deliver that.”

OpenClose offers an award-winning, 100 percent browser-based, end-to-end, workflow-driven fintech platform that effectively consolidates the consumer digital POS, LOS, PPE and Business Intelligence functions. Easily accessible from any computer or mobile device – all via a single-source provider.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, omni-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up.

The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ / or call (561) 655-6418.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit https://www.radian.com/ to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

