Mortgage Professional America Magazine Honors MCT’s Rhonda Beck, CMB with 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage Award

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that Rhonda Beck, CMB, has been designated to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s list of Elite Women in Mortgage for 2018. The annual awards recognize successful women who are raising the bar on gender equality within the industry, making significant contributions, advancing their companies, and are consummate experts in their respective fields.



Rhonda Beck, CMB, is a veteran of the mortgage industry who possesses more than 25 years of experience dedicated solely to the residential lending space. Since joining MCT as Regional Sales Director in early 2011, Rhonda has played a key role in helping grow the company’s revenue among its lender clients and assisted with widespread adoption of its secondary marketing software, MCTlive! She has an extensive background in correspondent lending, warehouse lending, secondary marketing, loss mitigation, enterprise-level mortgage software, and more.

Throughout the course of her career, Rhonda has developed a reputation for forging strong business relationships with lending entities and a long-standing track record for expanding sales territories. She exemplifies an elite female who is dedicated to and passionate about working with mortgage lenders to make them as successful as possible.

Rhonda is an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and regularly speaks on industry panel sessions and roundtables to share her expertise in various areas of mortgage banking. Also of note is that she is the current Chairman of the ‘CMB Society of the Carolinas.’

MPA’s Elite Women in Mortgage program is now in its fifth year of offering the awards. The complete list of winners can be found by visiting the publisher’s website: https://www.mpamag.com/rankings/elite-women-2018.

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas.

MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is a trusted source of news, opinion and analysis created exclusively for the mortgage industry. The publication provides information to readers via its magazine, daily newsletter, and website. MPA is owned by Key Media, an international company that delivers relevant content through various multimedia channels in 6 geographical markets, which includes print, online, and events – operating 39 websites, 15 magazines, and more than 70 events globally. Visit MPA’s website form more information at https://www.mpamag.com/.

