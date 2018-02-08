Mortgage Professional America Names Matic Co-Founder Ben Madick to Its Hot 100 List of Industry Visionaries

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matic, a digital insurance agency whose technology enables borrowers to purchase homeowner’s insurance during the mortgage transaction, announced today that company co-founder and COO Benjamin Madick has been named one of Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s “Hot 100.” Madick was recognized for his career-long contributions to the mortgage industry and for establishing the strategic partnerships that have fueled Matic’s rapid growth.



Now in its sixth year, the “Hot 100” list is published by MPA each February. The honor recognizes 100 mortgage professionals who are shaping the landscape of the mortgage industry through their vision and innovation.

This is just one of several recent accolades for Madick, who was also named a 2017 HousingWire Vanguard Award winner and one of National Mortgage Professional magazine’s 40 most influential mortgage professionals under 40.

Matic is the first company to help lenders and servicers integrate homeowner’s insurance into the mortgage process. By leveraging borrower and property data from mortgage loan origination systems (LOS) and self-service digital mortgage platforms, Matic automates the process of shopping for homeowner’s insurance and delivers bindable quotes in as little as 1-2 minutes. Under Madick’s leadership, Matic has delivered more than 300,000 homeowner’s insurance quotes in the last year alone.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of MPA’s Hot 100, particularly given this year’s field of winners, which reads as a ‘who’s who’ of mortgage industry influencers,” said Madick. “Matic’s success is a testament to the passion our entire team. We’re not just revolutionizing the way consumers shop for homeowner’s insurance; we’re filling a gap in today’s digital mortgage process to reduce closing times and eliminate fallout risk.”

For a full rundown of 2018 MPA Hot 100 winners, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=91568.

About Matic:

Matic is a technology-driven insurance agency focused on helping lenders and loan officers better integrate homeowner’s insurance into the lending process. By using loan application information and first-of-its-kind technology, Matic provides homebuyers multiple policy options within seconds, helping loan officers close their loans faster. Matic delivers the most trusted, affordable insurance policies available thanks to its partnerships with a diverse network of insurance carriers. Today’s borrowers expect a digital home-buying experience, and Matic gives them the digital insurance experience to match. For more information, visit http://matic.com or follow Matic on LinkedIn.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage and finance industry’s most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. MPA keeps mortgage and finance professionals up-to-date with breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis of the trends affecting individual mortgage businesses and the industry as a whole.

