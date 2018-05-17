Mortgage QC Executive Jeremy Burcham to Lead Sales Efforts for TRK Connection’s Insight RDM Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TRK Connection (TRK), a leading provider of mortgage quality control and origination management solutions, announced today that it has hired Jeremy Burcham as Executive Vice President of Sales. Burcham will leverage his 10+ years of experience in mortgage quality control (QC), compliance, credit policy, due diligence and technology to refine TRK’s sales and marketing strategy for its suite of solutions, including its flagship mortgage QC audit platform Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM).



His responsibilities include conducting market research/analysis and the development and testing of new products, as well as driving pipeline and new client growth while retaining and expanding TRK’s existing customer relationships.

“TRK is at the forefront of innovation in mortgage QC software, and I can think of no better person to help pilot the next stage of TRK’s growth than Jeremy Burcham,” said Teri Sundh, CEO of TRK Connection. “With Jeremy on board, 2018 should prove to be a banner year for both TRK and Insight, and I look forward to seeing the results we know he can deliver.”

Prior to joining TRK, Burcham served as Chief Strategy Officer and, most recently President of The Compliance Group, where he was responsible for driving the firm’s recent growth. Additionally, Burcham has held executive-level roles at ACES Risk Management Corp. (ARMCO), Interthinx and American Home Mortgage.

“As a former client, I can say without a doubt that Insight RDM is the premier QC audit platform in the mortgage industry today. There’s nothing out there that even comes close,” Burcham said. “With margins compressing across the board, now is the time for lenders to invest in technology that will help them improve loan quality while reducing their expenses, and I look forward to helping lenders make the switch to a more sophisticated solution to drive efficiency in their QC operations.”

About TRK Connection:

Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.

Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management™), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect™), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more. For more information, visit http://trkconnection.com.

