Mortgage Risk Management Firm MQMR Continues Corporate Philanthropy Efforts through Volunteer Day at Camp Impact

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR), a leader in mortgage risk management and compliance services, recently completed a volunteer day at Camp Impact as part of its on-going corporate commitment to community service. Camp Impact offers free summer camps to homeless and underprivileged youth in the Arlington and Grand Prairie, Texas, communities.



“Because MQMR serves the residential finance industry, we play an indirect role in helping millions achieve the dream of homeownership, but it is equally important for us to help those that haven’t yet achieved this dream, especially when it involves such a vulnerable part of the population like children,” said MQMR President Michael Steer. “For that reason, the decision to include Camp Impact as a part of our corporate volunteer efforts was an easy one to make.”

As part of the volunteer day, MQMR staff took campers skating and organized arts and crafts projects, including an exercise where the campers constructed dream catchers and wrote a letter to their future self about what they wanted to be when they grew up.

“Camp Impact was founded in 1996 by an Arlington youth group by the name of ARFTY to provide underprivileged children with an escape to enjoy summer camp, and what we’ve achieved would not have been possible without the help of organizations like MQMR that generously give of their time to help us provide these campers with an amazing experience,” Lance Friedensohn, Director of Camp Impact, said. “Some of our counselors are former campers so we get to see first-hand how our program really does change the lives of these kids.”

“As a service-oriented firm, ‘giving back’ is an intrinsic part of our corporate philosophy and mission,” Steer said. “Participating in philanthropic efforts, like the volunteer day with Camp Impact, not only helps reinforce this, but it also provides our team an opportunity to grow in ways outside the scope of our day-to-day corporate efforts.”

About Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR):

MQMR bridges the gap between risk and compliance through its suite of risk-related services. Since its inception, MQMR has launched multiple products and services to assist lenders in navigating regulatory requirements, including providing mortgage compliance consulting throughout the origination process, conducting internal audit risk assessments and ongoing internal audit support, servicing QC and subservicing oversight to master servicers, and filling the void of meeting vendor management oversight requirements.

With 2,000+ operational reviews of mortgage companies, subservicers, document custodians, and vendors annually, MQMR prides itself on being an industry leader in counterparty risk and compliance.

To learn more, visit http://www.mqmresearch.com/, http://subsequentqc.com/, and http://hqvendormanagement.com/.

*Web photo caption: MQMR President Michael Steer helps run the tie-dye t-shirt station during the company’s volunteer day at Camp Impact.

