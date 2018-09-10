MorVest Capital Offering $1.8B in GNMA Mortgage Servicing Rights

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MorVest Capital, an industry leader in liquidity and balance sheet advisory services, is the exclusive agent for a $1.8 billion GNMA bulk mortgage servicing portfolio.



The seller is an independent mortgage banker providing full reps and warrants. Portfolio characteristics include a 3.45 percent weighted average interest rate, 20 bp net service fee, an average balance of $183,117 and a weighted average age of 24 months.

MorVest CEO David Fleig noted the seller is willing to entertain offers for the entire portfolio or a $1.4B alternate portfolio as indicated in the prospectus.

The bid deadline is 5 p.m. CT Tuesday September 18, 2018. Loan level data will be furnished only under an NDA.

About MorVest Capital:

MorVest Capital is a financial services advisory firm specializing in liquidity and capital solutions for mortgage bankers, including MSR accumulation, valuation, finance and brokerage. Collaborating to provide the first MSR financing facility following the meltdown, MorVest executives demonstrate keen awareness of unique market shifts and opportunities to turn good decisions into very profitable ones.

MorVest Analytics, a division of MorVest Capital, is a premier MSR analytics and valuation service provider with dozens of banks and IMB clients ranging from small players new to the space to the some of the largest companies in the industry.

For more information go to https://www.morvestcap.com/trades or email team@morvestcap.com.

