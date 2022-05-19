The City of Tipp City will fog the community for mosquitoes on May 25th with a rain date of May 26th, including City Park & Kyle Park. The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the City streets. A second application will be done on June 8th with a rain date of June 9th• A third application will be done on June 22nd with a rain date of June 23rd• A fourth application will be done on July 6th with a rain date of July 7th. A fifth application will be done on July 20th with a rain date of July 21st, followed by the sixth and final fogging on August 3rd with a rain date of August 4th. The mosquito fogging will begin at 9pm and conclude by 3am

on the days stated, beginning on the western side of the City and proceeding easterly, fogging the entire community.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close house and automobile windows. If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the City will reschedule the applications. Additional fogging may occur later if needed. Any questions can be directed to the City Utility/Services office at 667-6305.