The City of Tipp City will fog the community for mosquitoes on May 13th with a rain date of May 14th, including City Park & Kyle Park. The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the City streets.

A second application will be done on May 27th with a rain date of May 28th. A third application will be done on June 10th with a rain date of June 11th. A fourth application will be done on June 24th with a rain date of June 25th. A fifth application will be done on July 15th with a rain date of July 16th, followed by the sixth and final fogging on July 29th with a rain date of July 30th. The mosquito fogging will begin at 9 pm and conclude by 3 am on the days stated, beginning on the western side of the City and proceeding easterly, fogging the entire community.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close house and automobile windows. If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the City will reschedule the applications. Additional fogging may occur later if needed. Any questions can be directed to the City Utility/Services office at 667-6305.