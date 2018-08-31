Mosquito Fogging Notification Sept. 5th and 6th

The City of Tipp City will fog the community for mosquitoes on September 5th with a rain date of September 6th, including City Park & Kyle Park. The fogging in the residential and downtown areas will be performed over the City streets. A second application will be done on September 12th with a rain date of September 13th. The mosquito fogging will begin at 9pm and conclude by 3am on the days stated, beginning on the western side of the City and proceeding easterly, fogging the entire community.

Residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the fogging mist and to close house and automobile windows. If rain or wind conditions prevent fogging, the City will reschedule the applications. Additional fogging may occur later if needed. Any questions can be directed to the City Utility/Services office at 667-6305.