MQMR President Michael Steer Named Mortgage Industry ‘Vanguard’ by HousingWire Magazine

As the magazine noted in its profile on Steer:

Steer…believes in a “hire the best” philosophy, a method that’s led the company to hire from different age ranges and backgrounds…Nearly 80% of MQMR’s workforce is female, and more than a third are minorities. Additionally, the age range of the company’s employees stretches from 21 to 63…This year, Steer implemented Officevibe, an internal, anonymous survey platform, to allow MQMR employees to provide direct and honest feedback on the organization and offer suggestions on how the work environment can be improved…Additionally, Steer led the charge on MQMR’s philanthropic efforts this year, which include a volunteer day at Camp Impact, a camp for underprivileged children, and the company’s internal “MQMR Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness” campaign.

The HW Vanguard awards recognize individuals who have made vital contributions to their company, as evidenced by expanding products and services that are changing the industry. This year, 52 winners were chosen, many of whom are founders or co-founders of their businesses. The 2018 Vanguards were chosen by HousingWire’s editorial board based on their accomplishments in 2018 in both their companies and the industry sector they represent.

“As the Vanguards award program continues to grow and to be more successful, the entry point gets tighter,” said Jacob Gaffney, HousingWire Editor-in-Chief. “These winners are truly the best Vanguards in the mortgage finance industry, and they all deserve the highest honor in the space.”

HousingWire asks each of the Vanguard winners to reflect on practices or advice that have led to their success, leading Steer to highlight the quality of employees at MQMR.

“Constant education, professional development and growth – there is always something, or someone, you can learn from, which is why you should always surround yourself with people smarter than you and to hire the best available,” Steer said. “Not only are you bound to build a team that challenges and motivates you, but I’ve also found that diversity naturally flows from this strategy, which further helps create a dynamic work environment that promotes constant learning and growth both personally and professionally.”

For the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/47526-meet-the-2018-hw-vanguard-award-winners.

