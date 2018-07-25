MQMR’s Erin Harris Recognized by Mortgage Professional America as One of Its ‘2018 Elite Women in Mortgage’

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR), a leader in mortgage risk management and compliance services, today announced that Erin Harris, manager of MQMR’s vendor management division HQ Vendor Management, has been named by industry trade magazine Mortgage Professional America (MPA) as a 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage honoree.



“Vendor management is a regulatory imperative, a must-have from the investor perspective, and, above all, just good business sense, and nobody knows vendor management quite like Erin,” said MQMR President Michael Steer. “We commend Erin for her enormous contributions to HQVM and for being named to MPA’s 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage.”

Harris was honored for her role as a manager at HQVM, where she is a leader among a team of highly skilled vendor management experts delivering one of the most comprehensive, vendor management solutions tailored specifically for the mortgage industry. Much of Harris’ success can be attributed to her leadership and customer service skills, which has created raving fans among HQVM’s customers.

Additionally, Harris was recognized for her efforts beyond the walls of HQVM. She was recently selected to participate in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Future Leaders program to further refine her management and leadership skills and, in the past, has served on the Community Mortgage Lenders Association’s Compliance Council. Harris also sits on the Board of Directors for Miriam’s Promise, a Nashville-based nonprofit, has previously served as a Wish Granter for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and has been heavily involved in assisting refugees relocating to her hometown of Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m so pleased to have been included in this year’s Elite Women in Mortgage,” Harris said. “Whether it’s in a professional or a personal capacity, I strive to always do my best and deliver value. Having those efforts recognized by my peers is truly an honor.”

Now in its fifth year, MPA’s Elite Women in Mortgage award program recognizes women influencing the American mortgage industry and inspiring success among their colleagues. Awardees are peer-nominated and come from all walks of the home-lending economy.

To see Harris’ profile or view the full list of this year’s Elite Women in Mortgage honorees, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=107049.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

About HQ Vendor Management, LLC (HQVM):

HQ Vendor Management, LLC (HQVM) is a dba of MQMR founded in 2014 to deliver a holistic, cost-effective and customizable vendor management solution to meet third-party oversight requirements. HQVM’s mission is to strategically manage vendors to maximize an organization’s investment in outsourcing. Leveraging software automation to streamline work­ flow management and serve as a centralized repository, HQVM works with each client to create a customizable solution that aligns with the lender’s current business model and risk appetite. HQVM’s experienced team includes credit analysts, financial analysts, attorneys and auditors whose collective skills and expertise establish a unique platform to audit vendors and assess risk. To learn more, visit http://hqvendormanagement.com/.

About Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR):

MQMR bridges the gap between risk and compliance through its suite of risk-related services. Since its inception, MQMR has launched multiple products and services to assist lenders in navigating regulatory requirements, including providing mortgage compliance consulting throughout the origination process, conducting internal audit risk assessments and ongoing internal audit support, servicing QC and subservicing oversight to master servicers, and filling the void of meeting vendor management oversight requirements. With 2,000+ operational reviews of mortgage companies, subservicers, document custodians, and vendors annually, MQMR prides itself on being an industry leader in counterparty risk and compliance. To learn more, visit http://www.mqmresearch.com/, http://subsequentqc.com/, and http://hqvendormanagement.com/.

News Source: Mortgage Quality Management and Research LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mqmrs-erin-harris-recognized-by-mortgage-professional-america-as-one-of-its-2018-elite-women-in-mortgage/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.