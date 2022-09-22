Two-lane roads in Ohio and other states create a high level of risk for motorists to become involved in serious motor vehicle accidents. A head-on collision is one of the most devastating types of crashes, and they happen all too often on two-lane roads. Sadly, one person died and four others were injured in a recent multi-car wreck in Baughman Township. Accident details and causalities Around 10:30 p.m. the night of Sept. 17, a 26-year-old man from Orrville was heading south along SR 57 in a Toyota Camry. At the same time, a Dodge pickup driven by a 19-year-old woman was approaching from the opposite direction. For reasons unknown, the Camry struck the pickup head-on. The collision forced the pickup off the road, where it overturned and struck a sign. The Camry was then forced back into the southbound lane, where it struck a Kia Forte driven by a 38-year-old man from Orrville. The driver of the Camry was killed in the collision. The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries, and her passengers suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Kia and a passenger in his car each suffered minor injuries as well. Authorities have yet to determine if impairment played a role in causing the crash, and they are continuing to investigate. Right to financial relief Those injured in this accident reserve the right to pursue claims for monetary damages for the injuries they suffered in the crash. Since the alleged at-fault driver died in the accident, his estate can be named in any personal injury claims brought against by the injured parties. By working with an experienced personal injury attorney in Ohio, affected parties can get a full understanding of their rights and options as their lawyer works diligently to help them obtain the maximum amount of compensation they deserve. The post Multi-vehicle crash claims 1 life, injures 4 others first appeared on Dungan & LeFevre.