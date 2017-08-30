Multiple Los Angeles County Cities Enter Into Agreement with 5 Bars to Accelerate and Enhance Wireless Coverage

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wireless master plans, asset marketing and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States, announced an agreement to market and manage wireless coverage solutions for City of West Covina, City of Santa Fe Springs and City of Industry.



5 Bars Communities has entered into a multi-year agreement with each city: The City of West Covina, the City of Santa Fe Springs and the City of Industry, and will begin marketing the city’s assets for small cell and wireless use. This effort will enhance the ability of these Los Angeles County cities to access high speed wireless connectivity throughout their cities.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the applications process. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline applications with a predictable process while preserving aesthetics.

5 Bars will act as an advocate for each City, in collaboration with carriers, in order to minimize impact from wireless facility siting decisions. The decision for these Cities to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the foundation to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve city services.

About the City of West Covina:

West Covina is in Los Angeles County and serves as one of the most progressive cities in the San Gabriel Valley. West Covina consists of single-family homes, and its labor force commutes to Los Angeles, Pomona, and other nearby manufacturing-commercial centers.

About the City of Santa Fe Springs:

City of Santa Fe Springs has steadily grown into one of the key industrial cities of Southern California. Its location has attracted manufacturing, sales and warehouse operations.

About the City of Industry:

City of Industry is an industrial suburb of Los Angeles at the center of Southern California’s activities. A city primarily devoted to business and industry, home to 2,500 businesses, 80,000 jobs and the largest food distributors in California.



About 5 Bars Communities:

5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities is headquartered in Irvine, California. A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities. For more information, please visit http://www.xgcommunities.com/.

