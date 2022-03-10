These fantastic venues are known for many things, meeting and event spaces, conventions, sports, concerts and more. Keep reading to learn more about Miami County’s largest concert and event halls.

APAC

Opened in Fall of 2021, the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, or APAC, is a shining example of paying it forward to the community. APAC was made possible through a significant gift from longtime Troy community residents and arts supporters, Dave and Linda Arbogast.

We are proud to have this amazing facility in Miami County. APAC boasts a 1,200-tiered seat auditorium, meeting and conference rooms, and even a recording studio! One of its main assets is the theater where musicians of all musical genres will perform. Concerts, comedians, uplifting speakers, and dance troupes will all share the stage.

Upcoming events at APAC include-

Forever Motown- March 12

CeCe Winans- March 24

Michael W Smith- April 13

Brass Transit- May 13

Phillips Craig & Dean- May 14

And more coming soon!

Hobart Arena

Hobart Arena has been a staple of Miami County Entertainment since 1950. Over the years some of the best-known entertainers in the world have performed here (Yes, Elvis was in the building). The Arena has been host to a variety of events including professional hockey, premier ice skating competitions, motor sports events, vendor shows, and conventions, but concerts will always rock the house!

Over the past decade, Hobart Arena has focused on bringing a variety of nationally recognized musicians to Miami County. From Christian to Country to Rock, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Upcoming events at Hobart include-

World Championship ICE Racing Series- March 26

Whiskey Myers- March 31 (SOLD OUT)

An Evening With Tim Tebow- April 28

Jake Owen- May 5

And More!

