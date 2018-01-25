Music Expo comes back to Miami, March 24 – Now in 4 major U.S. cities

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Music Expo, the conference to inspire music makers, announced today its second Miami edition to be held March 24, 2018 at SAE Institute. Hosted in association with Sound On Sound Magazine, the all-day conference will feature production and mixing workshops, music business panels, product demos as well as a beat battle.



Early bird tickets are available until January 31 at https://musicexpo.co/tickets

“We are truly pleased to welcome back Music Expo for a second time to the Miami music community,” says Frank Socorro, Career Services Representative at SAE Institute Miami. “This year, there will be in-studio sessions led by some of the speakers that will surely draw any aspiring producers to attend.”

Confirmed speakers include:

Gary Noble, Grammy-Award Mix Engineer & Producer (Faith Evans, Anthony Hamilton, Nas, Amy Winehouse)

Lu Diaz, Mixing Engineer & Producer (DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee)

Derek Garcia, Producer & Mixing Engineer (DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx)

Maria Elisa Ayerbe, Recording, Mixing and Post Production Audio Engineer (Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, JLo)

Guillo Lefeld, Music Producer & Audio Engineer

James Joubran, Musical Producer

ill Factor, Producer (Matisyahu, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Rowland, Jason Derulo)

Natalia Ramirez, Vocal Engineer (Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez)

Felipe Tichauer, Mastering Engineer (Christina Aguilera, Mew, Rod Stewart, CEU)

Richard Diaz, Producer & Mixing Engineer.

In addition to Miami, Music Expo will celebrate its fifth year anniversary at SAE Expression College in San Francisco, November 10, and will come back to Boston in June.

In 2018, Music Expo will continue to grow with an additional event in Nashville and the launch of Music Expo Masterclasses, a series of in-studio music production workshops with award-winning producers.

Last year, Music Expo became a community of 3,000 artists, musicians, producers and DJs. The attendees’ profile is 24 percent women, 67 percent professionals and 60 percent millennials.

“Our collaboration with Music Expo will continue this year. We are not surprised to see the community growing across the U.S.,” says Nick Humbert, International Business Development Manager for Sound On Sound. “Music Expo is becoming the event for end-users to connect in real life with both professionals and manufacturers.”

If you are an Exhibitor or Sponsor and see an opportunity to showcase your musical brand or product, Music Expo wants to hear from you. Contact us now at [email protected] or +1 213-973-3534.

“We are a platform to facilitate dialog between music makers through events, social, competition and now in-studio masterclasses to anyone – from professional to aspiring – interested in the art of making music. While we grow, we are making our best efforts to keep the easygoing vibe that our attendees love,” says Loïc Maestracci, Founder and Executive producer of Music Expo.

About Music Expo:

Held in San Francisco, Miami, Boston and coming this year to Nashville, Music Expo is a series of annual events full of educational sessions, studio sessions, discussion and product demos bringing musicians, engineers, technophiles and tastemakers together. Its mission is to inspire to make music.

