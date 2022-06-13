Did you know Miami County has more than 20 historic destinations in the area? As Miami County residents and business owners, we are proud to say we have something for all explorers: the adventurer, the foodie, the shopper, and even the history buff.

We love celebrating our history and heritage through our museum exhibits, historical parks, national museums, and more.

If you’re visiting Miami County this summer, here are a few “must-see” events to add to your itinerary. Travel back in time and explore the evolution of history featured right here in Miami County’s hometowns.

History Alive at Fort Piqua

July 30th and 31st

Johnston Farm & Indian Agency; Piqua, Ohio

Experience Living History at its finest! History Alive at Fort Piqua is a historical reenactment of the timeline from (Pickawillany) to 1862 (Camp Piqua). These years marked the greatest historical significance for this land and our country.

More than 60 of the very best historical reenactors will gather at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency to present a wide variety of historical events that took place here.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the Johnston Home, enjoy a canal boat ride, and view the museum.

Regular site admission applies. Call (937) 773-2522 or visit johnstonfarmohio.com.

Evening on the Canal

Saturday, August 6th at 6:30 pm

Johnston Farm & Indian Agency; Piqua, Ohio

Another spectacular event at Johnston Farm! Join us for a slower time as our evening begins with a picnic-style meal and a ride on the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua.

An evening on the canal at Johnston Farm will transport guests back to a time of mule-pulled boats and slow sailing down the Ohio River.

Advanced registration is required, so make sure you call early to book your passage for this annual event!

Admission is $35 per adult, $30 for ages 6–12, and $30 for Johnston Farm Friends Council or $25 for Ohio History Connection members. Call (937) 773-2522 or visit johnstonfarmohio.com.

Miami County Fair

August 12-18

Fair website

Everyone looks forward to the fair! Every year, the communities of Miami County and the surrounding areas come together to celebrate the excitement of the Miami County Fair… and this year is no different!

Every year, the Fair returns to Troy, Ohio, with a full schedule of family-fun events, rides, entertainment, games, contests and more.

Join the excitement of the Miami County Fair Royalty Competition, Jessup Amusement Rides, the Rolling Stone Rodeo, Jr. Fair Dog Show, Demolition Derby, and more. There is truly something for everyone!

The fair takes place on August 12-18. Daily admission is $6 for adults and children 9 years and older. Rides open at 5 pm on weekdays and 1 pm on the weekend.

This is an event you won’t want to miss! Come celebrate the excitement of living in beautiful Miami County.

Fort Rowdy Gathering

Saturday – Monday, September 3-5

Saturday: 10am – 8pm; Sunday: 10 am – 6pm; Monday: 10am – 4pm

Community Park, Covington, Ohio

Spend the weekend on the wild frontier! The Fort Rowdy Gathering is a haven for pioneer enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Campfires, reimagined encampments, and other demonstrations will take you back to a time of the small trading villages in the 1800s. Immerse yourself in the old-fashioned lifestyle of mountain men and frontiersmen from more than a century ago.

These celebrations are kept as close to the original events as possible, even including washboards as musical instruments.

The highlight of this festival is the mountain man encampment located next to the Stillwater River.

The event and parking are free to the public, so be sure to mark your calendars for this event.

WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In

Calling all aircraft buffs! The Waco Air Museum invites adults and kids to experience new heights in Miami County at the WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In.

From September 16-18, WACO owners will fly their aircraft back to Troy, Ohio, the site of their manufacture, to display their vintage aircraft for the public to see.

Get up close and personal with these beautiful aircraft, and talk to the people who restore, maintain, and fly these wonderful machines.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the WACO Air Museum, enjoy great food, or soar high above Miami County while riding in one of the magnificent biplanes. The museum features a number of different indoor exhibits, including glider information displays, aircraft hangers, glider noses, WACO simulator, and more.

If you are an aviation enthusiast, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

For more information on these local events, contact Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau today.

