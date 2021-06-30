As Miami County residents and business owners, we are proud to say we have something for all explorers: the adventurer, the foodie, the shopper, and even the history buff.

Travel back in time and explore the evolution of history featured right here in Miami County’s hometowns.

Believe it or not, there are more than 20 historic destinations scattered throughout our area. From museum exhibits, historical parks, museums, and more, we’ve listed out a few “must-see” destinations.

Make sure these make your list as you plan your next trip to Miami County!

Historic Locations in Miami County

Johnston Farm and Indian Agency

Experience 2,000 years of Ohio’s rich history at Johnston Farm and Indian Agency.

The property features American Indian Mounds, the John Johnston Farm, and a museum. Visitors can also ride on a 19th century-style mule-drawn canal boat on a restored section of the historic Miami and Erie Canal.

The property features seasonal hours through the spring, summer, and fall, so make a plan now to experience this historical adventure.

Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum

The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum offers a glimpse into the sacrifices made by our residents throughout our country’s history.

The Veteran’s Museum is full of photos, letters, diaries, and other tokens of wars past. Since the museum is a non-profit endeavor, it’s staffed by volunteers and only open on specific days of the week.

The museum is an excellent way to showcase the sacrifices made by our veterans to younger generations.

The Veteran’s Museum is always looking for additional support. If you visit and would like to make a donation or volunteer, simply check with any staff member.

Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum

Take a journey through local railroad history at The Bradford Railroad Museum.

The museum features 3 levels of interactive exhibits and memorabilia, including:

The Railway YMCA

Role of the Railroad in War

Dining Car Exhibit

The Telegraph (interactive display)

The BF Tower (with operational signals)

Children’s Play Area

Museum Gift Shop

Add this stop to your list to fill an afternoon of interactive learning for all ages. Little ones will enjoy the children’s play area with toy train activities while adults will enjoy visiting the BF Tower – the latest addition to the museum.

Indian Creek Distillery

Indian Creek Distillery is a small artisan farm distillery featuring handcrafted frontier whiskeys, made with local corn and rye!

This is the perfect activity for those who love getting a glimpse of history with a little whiskey. Guests learn about the story of the property, take a distillery tour, and enjoy a flight tasting!

The Indian Creek Distillery gift shop carries products from local small businesses in the area, including unique gift items, delicious StillHouse Maple Syrup, StillHouse Bourbon-Infused Honey, and more!



WACO Air Museum

The Waco Air Museum invites adults and kids to experience Miami County with a bird’s eye view!

A trip to the museum would be ideal for those who enjoy experiencing aviation heights with their feet on the ground; however, a biplane ride on Sunny would be the ultimate experience for those who wish to experience Miami County from the sky!

Gift certificates, books, and apparel are all available for purchase online.



Overfield Tavern Museum

More than 200 years ago, Benjamin Overfield welcomed pioneer settlers to his tavern to provide respite from the journey.

The tavern was once the center of the town where travelers might find lodging and food, where residents would gather, and even hold government meetings.

Now, the Overfield Tavern Museum has been restored to reflect life in the early 1800s. It contains a rare collection of early 19th-century furniture, household items, and artifacts. Each room has been redecorated and restored to reflect the original use.

Tours are limited to Saturday and Sunday beginning in April through October. Admission is $1. This activity would be best suited for history buffs children and adults alike.



Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is a stunning 1914 Romanesque mansion turned community arts center. Formerly the home of Mary Jane Hayner, here you will find historic furnishings and works of art, a Victorian dollhouse, and a permanent exhibition about the Hayner Distillery Company.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center offers a wide variety of classes, exhibits, music events, performances, and more!

The community is encouraged to visit and tour the house. There is no admission and many events are free and open to the public.



The Hobart Gallery of Welding History

The Hobart Gallery of Welding History exhibits modern welding and metalworking back to antiquity.

As a small gallery located inside the Hobart School of Welding Technology, history buffs will easily enjoy an hour or two exploring thousands of years of discoveries, inventions, and the innovations of welding.

Admission is free, but call ahead and ensure the gallery is open (937) 332-9500.



Eldean Bridge

If exploring the outdoors is more your style, visit the Eldean Bridge over the Great Miami River. This covered bridge is the longest of the remaining 21 Long Truss covered bridges in the United States and one of two covered bridges in Miami county.

As one of the most recognized structures, the Eldean Bridge has a long history in Miami County.

The Bridge was built in 1860 by James and William Hamilton, two brothers who owned a stone quarry on the south side of Piqua. The bridge continues to connect the Staunton and Concord Townships, conjoining the east and west sides of the Great Miami River.

The bridge is located on Eldean Road, east of County Road 25-A between Troy and Piqua.

This bridge was given National Historic Landmark designation by the U.S. Department of Interior in 2017. Today, visitors can still cross under the protected barriers of this historic landmark, both on foot and by car.



For more information on these local attractions and others, contact Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau today.

The post Must-See Miami County Destinations for History Buffs appeared first on Home Grown Great.